Patriots 7-round mock draft: Reading way too deeply into NFL combine buzz

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick attended this year’s NFL combine, even with a number of teams — including Los Angeles Rams — electing not to send their top brass. It seems teams are deemphasizing the event dubbed the underwear Olympics.

If nothing else, the event serves as a chance for the media to catch up with NFL evaluators. Reporters can chat with teams’ decision-makers to learn where the top players stand. And with so many measurements coming out, draft analysts can confirm what they’ve seen on tape — or flag a player whose measurements don’t add up with their performance.

Regardless, now is the time to overreact to all this information. Now is the time to have some fun and put together a mock draft that overvalues the combine. Let’s dive into some of the combine’s stars that could land with New England.

TRADE! Round 1, Pick 22: Michigan safety Dax Hill

Raiders get:

Pick 21

Pick 126

Patriots get:

Pick 22

Pick 86

The trade back cost me the prospect that I wanted: Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam. But that’s not how the draft works for New England. Falling in love with a prospect can cost them the opportunity to pick up talent at other positions — or double up at the same position. The Patriots will be just fine. In fact, they’re better than fine.

They get a freaky athlete who ran a 6.57-second 3-cone drill and a 4.38-second 40-yard dash. In other words, he’ll instantly be one of the fastest and most agile players in the NFL. Would he play safety for the Patriots? Would he play cornerback? Might he play both? That’s the beauty of drafting Hill. He has the potential to be an elite contributor at either position. The Patriots could try Hill at corner and move him to safety if it doesn’t work out.

It should sound similar to a guy who’s a pending free agent: Devin McCourty.

Round 2, PIck 54: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Muma is the type of linebacker who could easily rack up 100 tackles in his first season with the Patriots, especially if the team loses Ja’Whaun Bentley and/or Dont’a Hightower in free agency. Muma didn’t test off the charts at the combine with top-end speed (4.63-second, 40-yard dash), but the Patriots will make do with his impressive agility and explosiveness.

Frankly, the Patriots will just put aside those measurements and watch his tape. He’s a really good, productive football player.

Round 3, Pick 85: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

The Patriots seem to have their eyes on replacing Nelson Agholor with another veteran receiver — and we’ll get to the hypothetical trade where New England does just that — but the team should also add developmental talent to the mix. Watson is an off-the-charts tester at 6-foot-4 with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical leap.

He is not the typical profile for a Patriots receiver. But that’s why they take him in the third round. Combined with a veteran receiver, Watson, a player renowned for his work ethic, can take the time to develop into something unique for New England. His upside is tremendous.

Round 3, Pick 86: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

If this were a typical Patriots mock draft, I would have picked Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich, who was a team captain, a willing run defender and a dedicated player who didn’t get his shot to start until late in his career. And that’s because he clearly has physical limitations and a lack of top-end athleticism. We’ll circle him as a mid-round prospect to take in another mock draft. And instead, we’ll lean into the combine overreactions to take Woolen, who is exactly the opposite. He’s a physical marvel who doesn’t have much experience at cornerback and didn’t show much willingness in run defense.

If the Patriots teach him how to play the position, he could be a CB1 in a few years. He ran an insane 4.26-second 40 and lept 42 inches in the vertical. Oh yeah, he’s also 6-foot-4. Like a few of these prospects in this mock draft, Woolen is a big risk that comes with a huge opportunity.

Trade! Round 5, 175th overall -- Sent to Panthers for WR Robby Anderson

The Patriots showed interest in receiver Robby Anderson in Indianapolis, per multiple reports. Now that it has been openly reported, the truth is that we’re probably less likely to see it happen. But that’s not what this mock draft is about. We’re just basking in the combine buzz.

The Patriots could throw a late fifth-round to Carolina, which probably could help New England pay for some of Anderson’s salary in 2022. The Panthers get a pick and a lower cap hit. The Patriots get a look at a player who had a number of good games in the AFC East when he was a Jet.

For those groaning at the idea of Anderson, consider that his quarterbacks have been Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Cam Newton, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Geno Smith. There’s room for upside with Anderson. Perhaps he’s a reclamation project for Belichick.

Round 6, pick 209: Matt Araiza, punter, San Diego State

Jake Bailey will make $3.986 million in 2022 after he made the Pro Bowl and kicked in a performance bonus in his contract. But the Patriots can cut him without cap repercussions. So they might look for ways to do just that. Drafting Ariza would be a start.

Yes, he’s a lefty.

80 yards for Matt Araiza. PuntGod gonna PuntGod. pic.twitter.com/7aofhUwJHa — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 6, 2022

UDFA target No. 1: Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

Let’s review all the ways he fits.

He went to Alabama.

He played in the slot.

Current Crimson Tide and former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien was his play-caller in college.

He both caught and threw for touchdowns in college.

He logged kickoff returns, punt returns and special teams tackles.

He roomed with former Alabama and current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Start making his Patriots jersey now.

