Patriots 7-round mock draft: Imagining Bill Belichick’s ideal outcome

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2022 NFL draft with the 21st overall pick and eight other selections. It’s unclear how much they like where they’re sitting at 21. From what I’m hearing from inside the organization, the Patriots aren’t expecting to get exactly what they want in that first-round slot. The draft has depth from picks 30 to 90. There are also just 10 to 15 elite prospects. And so New England is sitting in one of the least valuable spots in the draft.

Can Bill Belichick move up? Or down?

That’s one of the many problems we attempt to solve in this mock draft, our last of the 2022 mock draft season.

TRADE! Round 1, PIck 29: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Chiefs get:

Round 1, Pick 21

Patriots get:

Round 1, Pick 29

Round 2, Pick 50

This might be legitimately too good to be true. It’s possible the Chiefs would ask the Patriots to throw in a third- or fourth-round pick to offset the weirdness of this year’s draft values. But in our PFF mock draft simulator, it works. New England gets to move back and pick up another second-rounder.

The Patriots take a prototypical linebacker who might be a bit of a reach. But Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh was talking about how rare it is to find a linebacker who fits their measurables. Well, Walker is pretty close to that guy: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. And if this NFL.com draft profile doesn’t sound like a future Patriot then I don’t know what does.

“He has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro.”

I can see it.

Round 2, Pick 50: John Metchie, WR, Alabama

Reminder: The Patriots received this pick in a trade with the Chiefs.

Draft analyst Dane Brugler says he heard Nick Saban call Methie “the epitome of what you look for in a wide receiver.” That kind of appreciation is sure to reach Belichick’s ear. And the coach may not be as worried as the rest of the league about Metchie’s ACL recovery or his propensity for slot work.

Metchie and Mac Jones could reunite in New England.

Round 2, Pick 54: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

Here’s another prototypical Patriot, at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. Paschal has a similar height-weight to Trey Flowers or Matthew Judon. Paschal is likely to move around New England’s front, however, from EDGE to defensive tackle. He’s not an elite pass-rusher, but is a well-rounded prospect with high character who will help solidify depth the defensive line at multiple spots.

TRADE! Patriots acquire CB Greedy Williams

Browns get:

Round 3, Pick 85

Round 5, Pick 158

Patriots get:

Williams

New England isn’t likely to find a cornerback at this point in the draft that will impact their 2022 season like the acquisition of Williams, who is the odd man out in an elite Cleveland secondary. The Patriots bail on a pair of picks and land their CB1. Williams would be a great boundary defender to play alongside Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones.

And now, Belichick has successfully traded out of the fifth round — a bizarre tradition for the coach.

Round 4, PIck 127: Cole Strange, OG, Chatanooga

Strange is on the taller side for a Patriots guard at 6-foot-5, but they’d be thrilled to find him at this point in the draft after multiple analysts ranked him a likely second-rounder. Strange was consistent at Chatanooga and proved himself at a higher level of competition at the Senior Bowl. He’s just the player they need to plug and play at left guard after the departures of Shaq Mason (trade) and Ted Karras (free agency).

Round 6, Pick 183: Zachary Thomas, OL, San Diego State

Not to be confused with Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom, Zachary Thomas has a similar skillset, with versatility to play multiple positions on the offensive line. Thomas figures to slot into guard — barring surprisingly development at tackle. New England could probably give him a spin at both positions in 2022 to see where he develops and pick a position for him in 2023.

Round 6, Pick 200: Ty Chandler, RB, UNC

He would compete for the team’s kick returner job in 2022, and if he earned it, he would spend the season learning how to pass protect. If he learned how to do that, he could be James White’s eventual replacement as a third-down back.

Round 6, Pick 210: Ryan Stonehouse, punter, CSU

You know Belichick wants to find a punter. As much as Jake Bailey is terrific, the Patriots coach is as good of a special teams scout as there is. And Belichick can easily replace Bailey’s $4 million price tag with a younger, cheaper player.

Pound 7, Pick 245: Jack Jones, CB, ASU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY SportsAnything could happen with Jones, who some think might go as high as Round 3. He was that good coming out of high school before getting into legal trouble in college. But the Patriots won’t reach for a player like Jones. They prefer to let him fall to them. So if that’s how the board works, so be it. If not, maybe Jones lands with the Raiders in Rounds 5 or 6. But in this scenario, Jones falls. And New England grabs a developmental cornerback before he can hit undrafted free agency — where he might pick another team (like Vegas).

Jones might just emerge as a top-end corner under Belichick’s tutelage.

