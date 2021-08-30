Patriots 53-man roster tracker: Latest news, rumors on player cuts

Patriots 53-man roster tracker: Latest updates on player cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Every NFL team must trim its roster down from 80 players to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The New England Patriots, according to various reports, have already begun that process by releasing a couple players Monday.

With training camp and the preseason over, head coaches and front office personnel around the league have plenty of film and analysis to look over when deciding which players to keep on the roster.

Follow along with all of the Patriots' roster cuts prior to Tuesday's deadline with our tracker below (check back for updates).

(Last updated Monday, Aug. 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET)