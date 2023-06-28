Patriots’ 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp

Training camp is shaping up to be an interesting one for a New England Patriots team with multiple rookies capable of stepping up and competing right away in the 2023 season.

That’s obviously a good problem to have for a football team, but it’s also going to force the Patriots to make some tough decisions when whittling their roster down to 53 players.

It could ultimately put some noteworthy veteran players on the bubble as potential roster cuts. There’s also the possibility for future signings, especially with elite players like DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook still out their on the free agent market.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But we aren’t here to kick the tires of future potential blockbuster signings. The same goes with the current legal situation involving Jack Jones. Today, we’re breaking down the roster as currently constructed without taking outside circumstances into account. There are far too many unknowns to start going down those rabbit holes.

Here’s a 53-man roster projection for the Patriots after mandatory minicamp:

Quarterback (2)

There will be no quarterback controversy in New England. Mac Jones will be the leading man under center with Bailey Zappe as his primary backup. Things will flow significantly smoother for both signal-callers with Bill O’Brien calling the offensive plays.

Advertisement

Running back (4)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots could consider signing one of the many talented free agent running backs still on the market. If Rhamondre Stevenson goes down with an injury, they’d be left with a third-down back in Ty Montgomery and two inexperienced, second-year players in Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr.

Even with all of Stevenson’s talent, he could run out of gas if the Patriots run him into the ground like they did last season.

Wide receiver (5)

There’s hope that rookie Kayshon Boutte catches fire and lives up to his potential early, but as of right now, Demario Douglas looks like the receiver that’s the most prepared to contribute right away for the Patriots.

Advertisement

New England keeps five receivers in this projection with JuJu Smith-Schuster topping things. This isn’t an impressive group on paper, unless Tyquan Thornton takes a significant leap after an underwhelming rookie season.

Tight end (2)

There’s always the chance that the Patriots keep another tight end on the roster to help out with blocking. The offensive front comes with a lot of question marks, and Mike Gesicki is a bit of a one-trick pony as predominantly an offensive playmaker.

However, we’re keeping them at two tight ends with this projection to help make room for other areas.

Advertisement

Offensive line (10)

This is where the real concern lies with the 2023 Patriots.

Trent Brown is the team’s best offensive tackle, and Riley Reiff has mostly struggled throughout the spring practices. On top of those issues, Michael Onwenu is still working his way back from ankle surgery. The Patriots are going to need some of their rookies to step up incredibly fast to ensure this unit doesn’t implode by the start of the season.

Defensive line (6)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Advertisement

Lawrence Guy didn’t show up to mandatory minicamp for what is believed to be a contract issue. Will that reported holdout linger into training camp? It’s something to keep an eye on in late July.

Outside of that issue, the Patriots should be feeling good about their defensive front. Christian Barmore will be back and healthy to join a talented unit that just added rookie second-round draft pick Keion White to the mix.

Linebacker (8)

The Patriots love their linebackers to the point where I have them keeping eight on the roster. Rookie third-round draft pick Marte Mapu is a bit of a hybrid linebacker and safety. So there’s a good chance he could play in multiple roles.

Advertisement

But it all starts at the top for this unit with game-wreckers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. Those two should be just as good, if not better, in 2023.

Cornerback (5)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez was my pick for potential breakout player for the Patriots in 2023. So I clearly expect him to hit the ground running.

The defensive backfield looked solid in the spring with Gonzalez and Jack Jones working on the outside, while veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones kicked back inside to cover the slot. Marcus Jones should also see plenty of work, while also contributing on special teams and offense.

Advertisement

Safety (5)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Who will replace Devin McCourty as the free safety across from Kyle Dugger?

That’s one of the biggest questions facing the Patriots entering training camp. It’s also a complex one that could end with multiple players rotating in and out of the safety position. The Patriots have one of the deepest safety groups in the league. So there will be plenty of talent to choose from.

Specialists (6)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that the Patriots selected a kicker and punter in the same draft is proof they are taking special teams seriously in 2023. Bill Belichick did say there was a possibility of the team carrying two kickers, but I’m expecting rookie Chad Ryland to edge aging veteran kicker Nick Folk in their upcoming training camp battle. Rookie Bryce Barringer will also win the starting punting job.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Joe Cardona will continue to handle long snapping duties, while Matthew Slater, Brendan Schooler and Cody Davis continue to contribute greatly on special teams.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire