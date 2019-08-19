Patriots 53-man roster projection: Josh Gordon shakes things up

For players on the Patriots' roster bubble, time is running short to make a strong impression on the coaching staff.

Two preseason games are already in the books, and the deadline to cut rosters down to 53 is quickly approaching. But performances in practice and game situations aren't the only things affecting Phil Perry's 53-man Patriots roster projection.

With the NFL reinstating Josh Gordon on Friday, how does that affect things? Dontrelle Inman has already been released, and Gordon could shake things up even more if he's ready to go in early September. Also, with Jarrett Stidham continuing to perform well in preseason action, is he still third on the quarterback depth chart, or could Brian Hoyer find himself on the chopping block?

