Patriots’ 53-man roster projection: Predicting two trades and the impact of preseason

You thought Bill Belichick’s aggressive offseason was over? Well, what if he has one more kick of life in him? What if he decides to spin some trades on the final day of roster cuts, when he’ll pare down to 53?

The Patriots’ weaknesses are starting to show themselves. Really, they just have one weakness if Stephon Gilmore doesn’t return from injury: it’s cornerback. The departure of Jason McCourty appears to have really hurt the depth in the secondary.

And then there’s the issue of N’Keal Harry’s trade request.

So let’s address those two items of interest while taking a swing at how the preseason will influence a few players on the roster bubble.

Quarterback (3): Mac Jones, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer

PUP: Jarrett Stidham It's likely that if Stidham returns from PUP, he will bump Hoyer off the roster. But in Week 1, I imagine Newton, Jones and Hoyer will be the three quarterbacks. They will carry three again this year, with COVID-19 continuing to get people sick and limiting their availability. The hot take that I've not-so-subtly tucked into this prediction is that Jones is QB1. The quarterback has shown a unique aptitude for the Patriots offense, and he is improving at a pace that I've never witnessed from a rookie. If he continues on that pace -- with, admittedly, some growing pains in the preseason -- then Jones will win the starting job.

Running back (5): Damien Harris, James White, Sony Michel, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakob Johnson

No sign of J.J. Taylor. It's just a tough year for the jitterbug to make the roster. I do think Taylor and Stevenson will get ample reps in the preseason to show what they can do, especially with the team cutting running back Tyler Gaffney. Stevenson and Taylor are essentially in a battle for an extra roster spot. But I don't think Stevenson wins because he's better, necessarily. He just has a unique body type that makes him valuable to the team -- that's why the Patriots drafted him in the fourth round in 2021.

Story continues

Tight end (3): Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

IR: Dalton Keene Keene's injury made life easier for Asiasi, who is a much stronger chance of making the team. That said, tight end Matt LaCosse does have a good opportunity. The Patriots have always liked him. The only tricky thing could be Henry's injury. Reports indicate the tight end could be back in time for Week 1. Belichick said Henry is day-to-day, but he might push right up to the deadline for Week 1.

Receiver (5): Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Andy Isabella, Kristian Wilkerson

There's a name you might recognize: Isabella. This is a match so many insiders have made that, at this point, it feels unlikely. But we thought the same of the Patriots drafting Jones. Whether it's Isabella or another receiver, I could see the Patriots swapping out N'Keal Harry for someone who wants to play for New England more than their former first-round pick, who demanded a trade earlier this offseason. I've suggested the Patriots might put their foot in the ground to avoid trading Harry to make a statement about Belichick's authority. That's distinctly possible, too. But trades are fun. I figured I'd toss out this idea. Wilkerson is a player I anticipate will have a strong preseason, both on offense and special teams. In my mind, he can make this team if he leads receivers in receptions through their three preseason outings.

Offensive line (9): Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Marcus Martin, William Sherman

The running game is likely to be a big point of emphasis for the Patriots in 2021. So the offensive line gets nine players, which is on the higher side for the group. Interior offensive lineman Marcus Martin is in a battle with James Ferentz, though I like Martin, for now. William Sherman is a guy I could easily see getting cut in favor of a player the Patriots trade for. They like to keep a pulse on offensive linemen around the league. Sometimes, they pull the trigger on a trade near the cut deadline to get the proper depth.

Safety (4): Devin McCourty, Adrian Philips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis

McCourty and Phillips have been two of the best Patriots during training camp. Dugger is truly promising. Davis isn't likely to play on defense, but he's a really good special teams player.

Cornerback (5): J.C. Jackson, C.J. Henderson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Myles Bryant

PUP: Stephon Gilmore The safety position is a bit light because Jones, Mills and Bryant can play there -- along with at cornerback. The problem is that they don't have the proper depth without Gilmore. For now, it's unclear when Gilmore will return -- or if he will. He could still get traded, considering the Patriots haven't improved his contract situation. Instead, let's imagine the Patriots bring in Henderson, the Jaguars' 2020 first-round pick who is on the trading block. That helps solidify the cornerback position in 2021 -- and beyond. Gilmore and Jackson, after all, are unrestricted free agents next year.

Outside linebacker (5): Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins

What a stacked group. This seems like the squad to me. Perkins has yet to really flash his potential, but as a third-round pick, he's safe.

Inside linebacker (3): Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings

IR: Raekwon McMillan PUP: Cameron McGrone Hightower and Bentley are clearly safe. Jennings has the versatility to play inside and outside, just as he did last year. His level of play hasn't met his draft status as a third-rounder. I imagine there are ways where he could miss the cut.

Defensive line (6): Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Henry Anderson, Akeem Spence

This defensive line has looked very impressive this offseason, with Godchaux, a free-agent signing, and Barmore, a 2021 second-round pick, looking like major upgrades. Spence has gotten a lot of run with the starters, so he seems like the last man on. But don't count out DT Carl Davis, among others.

Specialists (5): Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Justin Bethel, Matthew Slater

This might be a little crazy, but what if Nordin has a good preseason? His leg was erratic during the spring. Suddenly in training camp, things seem to have clicked. Nordin has significantly better range than Nick Folk. A good preseason could solidify a roster spot. As for Cardona, his status for Week 1 could come into doubt. We'll see if the long snapper they signed, Brian Khoury, ends up sticking around.

1

1