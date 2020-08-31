Patriots 53-man roster projection: Team comes into focus after camp

Sunday marked the end of Patriots training camp practice. From here on out, reporters will only get a brief glimpse of team workouts. Stretching. Individual drills. That kind of thing.

That made Sunday the last opportunity for us to see Bill Belichick's roster perform in competitive (or even just semi-competitive) situations until Week 1 of the regular season.

Things will change between now and then. There will be injuries, in all likelihood. There will be players who heal and return to action. There will be players who emerge to seize roles that are still be up in the air.

But what we've seen is, essentially, all we have to go off. Twelve practices. No preseason games. And yet the roster seems to be coming into greater focus of late. Here's our prediction as to how the roster will look when the team preps to play the Dolphins in two weeks.

