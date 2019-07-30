Let's take a quick run at a roster projection after five days of training camp practice for the Patriots. We're basing this list more on camp performances and reps received of players involved, not necessarily positional "needs." You'll see what we mean when you get to the tight end position. Enjoy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE GALLERY

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots 53 man roster projection: Going light at tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston