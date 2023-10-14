Patriots’ 53-man roster by jersey number ahead of Week 6
The roster is set for the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday’s road clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
On Saturday, it was reported that the Patriots not only promoted backup quarterback Malik Cunningham to the main roster, but they also signed him to a three-year deal. That news has fans buzzing regarding his potential role with the team in Week 6.
Will he be working in as a receiver, or is the team actually considering him as a possible option at quarterback? Or, will his NFL debut be predominantly on special teams?
There are no shortage of possibilities for a Patriots team desperately searching for answers after a 1-4 start to the season.
Along with promoting Cunningham, the Patriots placed linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve, while also elevating wide receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad.
Here is the full roster heading into Week 6:
#1: WR DeVante Parker
#2: DB Jalen Mills
#3: LB Mack Wilson Sr.
#4: QB Bailey Zappe
#5: DB Jabrill Peppers
#7: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
#8: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
#9: LB Matthew Judon
#10: QB Mac Jones
#14: WR Ty Montgomery II
#15: RB Ezekiel Elliott
#16: QB Malik Cunningham
#17: P Bryce Baringer
#18: WR Matthew Slater
#19: QB Will Grier
#21: DB Adrian Phillips
#23: DB Kyle Dugger
#26: CB Shaun Wade
#27: DB Myles Bryant
#28: DB Ameer Speed
#29: DB J.C. Jackson
#30: LB Marte Mapu
#31: DB Jonathan Jones
#33: LB Anfernee Jennings
#37: K Chad Ryland
#38: RB Rhamondre Stevenson
#41: DB Brenden Schooler
#45: LB Chris Board
#48: LB Jahlani Tavai
#49: LS Joe Cardona
#55: LB Josh Uche
#59: OT Vederian Lowe
#60: C David Andrews
#62: OL Sidy Sow
#67: C Jake Andrews
#68: OL Atonio Mafi
#69: OL Cole Strange
#70: DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
#71: OL Mike Onwenu
#74: OL Riley Reiff
#76: OL Calvin Anderson
#77: OL Trent Brown
#80: WR Kayshon Boutte
#81: WR Demario Douglas
#83: WR Jalen Reagor
#84: WR Kendrick Bourne
#85: TE Hunter Henry
#86: TE Pharaoh Brown
#88: TE Mike Gesicki
#90: DL Christian Barmore
#91: DL Deatrich Wise Jr.
#92: DL Davon Godchaux
#93: DL Lawrence Guy Sr.
#96: DL Sam Roberts
#99: DE Keion White
