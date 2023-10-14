Patriots’ 53-man roster by jersey number ahead of Week 6

The roster is set for the New England Patriots ahead of Sunday’s road clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Patriots not only promoted backup quarterback Malik Cunningham to the main roster, but they also signed him to a three-year deal. That news has fans buzzing regarding his potential role with the team in Week 6.

Will he be working in as a receiver, or is the team actually considering him as a possible option at quarterback? Or, will his NFL debut be predominantly on special teams?

There are no shortage of possibilities for a Patriots team desperately searching for answers after a 1-4 start to the season.

Along with promoting Cunningham, the Patriots placed linebacker Matthew Judon and offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on injured reserve, while also elevating wide receiver Jalen Reagor and defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from the practice squad.

Here is the full roster heading into Week 6:

#1: WR DeVante Parker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

#2: DB Jalen Mills

Silas Walker/Getty Images

#3: LB Mack Wilson Sr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#4: QB Bailey Zappe

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

#5: DB Jabrill Peppers

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

#8: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

Elsa/Getty Images

#9: LB Matthew Judon

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

#10: QB Mac Jones

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

#14: WR Ty Montgomery II

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#15: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

#16: QB Malik Cunningham

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

#17: P Bryce Baringer

Al Bello/Getty Images

#18: WR Matthew Slater

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#19: QB Will Grier

Al Bello/Getty Images

#21: DB Adrian Phillips

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#23: DB Kyle Dugger

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#26: CB Shaun Wade

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#27: DB Myles Bryant

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#28: DB Ameer Speed

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

#30: LB Marte Mapu

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#31: DB Jonathan Jones

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#33: LB Anfernee Jennings

Elsa/Getty Images

#37: K Chad Ryland

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

#38: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

#41: DB Brenden Schooler

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

#45: LB Chris Board

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#48: LB Jahlani Tavai

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#49: LS Joe Cardona

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#55: LB Josh Uche

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

#59: OT Vederian Lowe

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

#60: C David Andrews

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#62: OL Sidy Sow

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#67: C Jake Andrews

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#68: OL Atonio Mafi

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#69: OL Cole Strange

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

#70: DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#71: OL Mike Onwenu

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

#74: OL Riley Reiff

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#76: OL Calvin Anderson

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

#77: OL Trent Brown

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#80: WR Kayshon Boutte

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#81: WR Demario Douglas

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#83: WR Jalen Reagor

#84: WR Kendrick Bourne

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

#85: TE Hunter Henry

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

#86: TE Pharaoh Brown

Al Bello/Getty Images

#88: TE Mike Gesicki

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#90: DL Christian Barmore

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Elsa/Getty Images

#92: DL Davon Godchaux

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

#93: DL Lawrence Guy Sr.

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

#96: DL Sam Roberts

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

#99: DE Keion White

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire