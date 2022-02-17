Patriots have 5 players in PFF’s top 101 players

The New England Patriots were not short on top-end talent in 2021 after finishing the year at 10-7 and making a playoff berth. They may have been one-and-done with a brutal loss to the Buffalo Bills. But the Patriots showed a lot of promise during their 2021 season during the first year of the Mac Jones era. Jones is not on this list, however.

Instead, it’s about his supporting cast on the offensive line and the defense. New England has no shortage of talent in those areas. So here’s a look at the Patriots who appeared on that original list. Here’s some of what they wrote on each player — along with our take.

90. Safety Adrian Phillips -- PFF grade: 80

Their take: “Phillips was a do-it-all player for the Patriots this season, lining up on the line of scrimmage, in the box, in deep coverage, in the slot and even split wide covering backs and tight ends as a cornerback. Phillips notched four picks and five pass breakups to go along with 31 defensive stops and a forced fumble in 2021.”

Our take: Phillips was, indeed, one of the Patriots’ steadiest contributors, whether he was shutting down tight ends or lining up the box as if he were a linebacker. That’s what is so special about him, as PFF noted. He’s a truly versatile option. What they didn’t mention is that he’s making just $2 million in 2022. Bill Belichick first plucked him off the free-agency scrap heap in 2020. At that time, the Patriots had almost no money to spend and yet they uncovered a diamond in the rough with Phillips. He then took a team-friendly extension this year

84. Guard Michael Onwenu -- PFF grade: 88.3

Their take: “For some reason, Onwenu was the player forced to make his way to the bench when everybody got healthy on the New England offensive line. His play certainly doesn’t justify that move, as Onwenu has been excellent at multiple positions so far in his NFL career. This past year, he played both left guard and right tackle for at least 200 snaps and allowed 11 pressures over 340 pass-blocking snaps.”

Our take: PFF noted what was one of the strangest storylines of the year. Onwenu couldn’t get on the field except as the team’s third tackle for the jumbo formation (with six offensive linemen). He was good, but apparently, not as consistent as left guard Ted Karras, who stole away the role Onwenu we projected to have. Will Onwenu see the field more in 2022? Both Karras and tackle Trent Brown are set to hit free agency. If one or both leave, Onwenu would be the top candidate to take one of those gigs.

75. Center David Andrews -- PFF grade: 82.4

Their take: “Andrews played 1,149 snaps for the Patriots in 2021, allowing 18 pressures from 654 pass-blocking snaps when including the playoffs. He surrendered only one sack all season and recorded good grades as both a run-blocker and pass-protector.”

Our take: Not only is Andrews as consistent as PFF outlined, but he’s also become one of the most important leaders in the locker room. The offensive linemen don’t really star in the NFL. But you can bet that his teammates value him enormously, even if he’s not covered in the media as heavily as quarterback Mac Jones.

71. Cornerback J.C.Jackson -- PFF grade: 78.9

Their take: “Few players can lay claim to being the kind of ballhawk that Jackson has proven to be over his NFL career. In 2021, he allowed a 47.8 passer rating into his coverage, just marginally higher than the 45.7 figure he has ceded for his entire NFL career. Just 51.0% of passes thrown into his coverage were caught by the intended receiver, and he tallied 12 pass breakups to go along with eight interceptions.”

Our take: Jackson was surprisingly low in the rankings. He probably deserved to go higher, considering his eight interceptions and shutdown play in 2021 (and really in every one of his seasons in the NFL). In past years, you could contend that Jackson wasn’t playing No. 1 receivers. But with Stephon Gilmore leaving this year, Jackson was on his own, covering the top options almost every week. He will get paid big this offseason.

35. Guard Shaq Mason -- PFF grade: 88.3

Their take: “New England pieced its offensive line back together this season, and the unit began to really dominate once again, with Shaq Mason playing some of his best football at right guard. Mason has been a run-blocking monster since his college days in a triple-option offense at Georgia Tech. He recorded an 87.2 run-blocking grade this season and allowed 16 pressures across 589 pass-blocking snaps despite blocking for a rookie passer.”

Our take: Yup, that’s a third offensive lineman on the top 101 list. Mason is absolutely deserving of this recognition, which begs the question as to why he’s not getting more love in Pro Bowl voting. He’s absolutely dominant in just about everything that he does. And the fact that the Patriots have so many impressive offensive linemen bodes well for quarterback Mac Jones, if he can elevate his play for 2022.

