Patriots have 5 DNPs in 1st injury report of Week 14
The Arizona Cardinals face the New England Patriots on Monday night at State Farm Stadium. The Patriots open the week with a number of players missing on their first injury report.
They had five players out on Thursday and six listed total.
Did not participate
OL Trent Brown (illness), RB Damien Harris (thigh), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), CB Jalen Mills (groin), OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)
Meyers suffered the concussion on an illegal hit last Thursday. Harris missed the last game.
Wynn has not played since Week 11.
Limited participation
OL Yodny Cajuste (calf, back)
This is an issue if he can’t play because both starting tackles were not able to practice.
Cardinals' Thursday injury report
Did not participate
OL Rashaad Coward (chest)
WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)
WR Rondale Moore (groin)
CB Byron Murphy (back)
Limited participation
DL Trysten Hill (hamstring)
S Charles Washington (chest)
Full participation
WR Greg Dortch