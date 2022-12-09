Patriots have 5 DNPs in 1st injury report of Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals face the New England Patriots on Monday night at State Farm Stadium. The Patriots open the week with a number of players missing on their first injury report.

They had five players out on Thursday and six listed total.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

OL Trent Brown (illness), RB Damien Harris (thigh), WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion), CB Jalen Mills (groin), OL Isaiah Wynn (foot)

Meyers suffered the concussion on an illegal hit last Thursday. Harris missed the last game.

Wynn has not played since Week 11.

Limited participation

OL Yodny Cajuste (calf, back)

This is an issue if he can’t play because both starting tackles were not able to practice.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

OL Rashaad Coward (chest)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness)

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

DL Trysten Hill (hamstring)

S Charles Washington (chest)

Full participation

WR Greg Dortch

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire