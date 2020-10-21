Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: David Andrews, Shaq Mason return to practice

Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: Andrews, Mason return to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were back on the practice field Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, and they had several players return to action from injured reserve and the COVID reserve list.

Two of the most notable additions at practice were starting center David Andrews and right guard Shaq Mason. Andrews came off injured reserve after missing the last three games with a hand injury. Mason returned from the COVID reserve list and was a limited participant at practice.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, defensive lineman Adam Butler and defensive back Kyle Dugger also were limited at practice Wednesday.

The 49ers had a couple important players miss practice, including starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting left tackle Trent Williams.

Here are the first Week 7 injury reports from the Patriots and 49ers.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle - placed on IR)

RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)

RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No players listed