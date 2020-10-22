Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: Derek Rivers limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: Rivers limited with back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots are closer to full strength after getting a number of players back from injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list.
They did have one new name on Thursday's practice report, however, as defensive end Derek Rivers was limited with a back injury. Running back James White missed practice for the second straight day for non-injury reasons.
On the San Francisco 49ers' side, tackle Trent Williams was limited in practice with an ankle injury after missing Wednesday's session.
Bean: Rankings the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 7
Here's the full Thursday injury report for both teams:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB James White (not injury related)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)
WR Julian Edelman (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
DE Derek Rivers (back)
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)
S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Trent Williams (ankle)
RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)
FULL AVAILABILITY
CB Dontae Johnson (groin)