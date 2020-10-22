Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: Derek Rivers limited in Thursday's practice

Patriots-49ers Week 7 injury report: Rivers limited with back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are closer to full strength after getting a number of players back from injured reserve and the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They did have one new name on Thursday's practice report, however, as defensive end Derek Rivers was limited with a back injury. Running back James White missed practice for the second straight day for non-injury reasons.

On the San Francisco 49ers' side, tackle Trent Williams was limited in practice with an ankle injury after missing Wednesday's session.

Here's the full Thursday injury report for both teams:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB James White (not injury related)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE Derek Rivers (back)

FULL AVAILABILITY

No Players Listed.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Kwon Alexander (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle)

S Jaquiski Tartt (groin)

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Trent Williams (ankle)

RB Jeffery Wilson (calf)

FULL AVAILABILITY

CB Dontae Johnson (groin)