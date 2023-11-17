Patriots 3-round 2024 NFL mock draft

‘Tis the season, and no, not for the holidays.

This celebration is for the 2024 NFL mock draft. There isn’t much for the Patriots to look forward to this year with the 2023 season basically being a wash. The team’s 2-8 record is the worst in the AFC, and the playoffs are completely out of the question.

However, things will get interesting in the offseason with the team holding a significant amount of cap space and likely a top-three pick in the NFL draft.

Keep in mind, this is just a fun exercise based on where the team is today, and if the draft was today. I am also picking based off of where the board falls.

Without further ado, here is a three-round 2024 mock draft for the Patriots:

Round 1, Pick No. 3: QB Drake Maye, UNC

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With the issues facing the current Patriots regime, a fresh start is needed, and that includes moving on from both Mac Jones and Bill Belichick.

In this scenario, the Chicago Bears went with USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went at No. 2.

The Patriots land a legit quarterback prospect in Maye and get a second chance at a post-Tom Brady rebuild. Maye has the prototypical NFL size and pinpoint accuracy to excel in a major way at the next level. His elite arm talent could breathe life back into a flailing Patriots team.

Round 2, Pick No. 35: OT Patrick Paul, Houston

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots need all the talent they can get on offense, and in fact, they have a huge need at both tackle slots with two starters and two reserves as pending free agents in 2024. As of right now, there are no long-term answers at the position.

So, the Patriots find a tackle who can play on either side to be Maye’s new franchise tackle. The Patriots will likely bring back Trent Brown or Mike Onwenu, and they will look for a tackle who can play either side. Paul offers them that skill set.

He has a good balance between pass protection and run blocking, and he would give the team high-end talent at the position.

Round 3, Pick No. 67: TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Tight end is also a huge need, and Iowa has been the tight end factory for years now. Lachey is a fun tight end to watch, and he would help fill the void left by Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown, with all being free agents after this season.

The Patriots might have missed on taking a developmental, young tight end last year, but under a new regime, they’ll value taking players at offensive skill positions. Lachey is a pass-catcher that can develop nicely with Drake Maye.

Potentially paring these picks with a trade for a veteran like Tee Higgins could be a nice start to the rebuild centered around Maye.

