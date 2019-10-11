Patriots take 21-14 halftime lead on quarterback sneak

The Patriots scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 36 seconds remaining in the half to take a 21-14 lead at intermission.

It was a less than impressive half for Tom Brady and the Patriots on a windy night at Gillette Stadium, though.

Brady has lost a fumble and thrown an interception in the same game for the first time since Week 12 of 2017, according to ESPN Statistics & Information.

New England blew a 14-0 lead in one minute, 27 seconds.

First, the Patriots defense failed in an attempt to become only the fourth team in the Super Bowl era not to allow a touchdown pass in the first six games. Golden Tate, who had campaigned for more chances this week after doing little in his return from a suspension last week, caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones.

Then, Markus Golden returned Brady’s fumble, forced by linebacker Lorenzo Carter, 42 yards for the tying touchdown. Worse, Patriots receiver Josh Gordon had his leg pinned underneath him while trying to make the tackle on Golden.

Gordon is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Brady’s quarterback sneak, his second 1-yard touchdown run of the season, gave the Patriots the seven-point lead at intermission.

Brady went 17-of-24 for 192 yards and the interception.

The Patriots lost safety Patrick Chung (chest) and tight end Matt LaCosse (knee) in the first half. The team lists them as questionable to return.

LaCosse’s departure leaves Ryan Izzo as the team’s only tight end.