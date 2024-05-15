Patriots 2024 schedule tracker: Latest updates on 17-game slate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When will Drake Maye start his first NFL game? How much of an impact can Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker make as rookie wide receivers? And can the New England Patriots offer fans some sort of hope after a disastrous 4-13 campaign?

We can make those predictions with a bit more clarity after Wednesday night, when the NFL will announce its full 2024 schedule beginning at 8 p.m. ET. But for those looking for a sneak peek at New England's 17-game slate, a handful of dates will be revealed for select games throughout the day.

For example, we already know the Patriots will play Trevor Lawrence, old friend Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20 at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the NFL's international series. That will be the team's first trip to London since 2012, although New England played an international game in Frankfurt, Germany, last season against the Indianapolis Colts.

As a refresher, here are the Patriots' home and away opponents for 2024:

Home opponents

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams

Road opponents

Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears

Below is an updated look at New England's 2024 schedule, which we'll refresh whenever a new game gets added.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();