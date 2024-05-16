Patriots 2024 preseason schedule: Three NFC opponents announced

It’ll be a three-game slate against NFC opponents for the New England Patriots in the recently revealed 2024 preseason schedule.

The Patriots will be facing the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

A preseason opener against the Panthers makes all of the sense in the world considering they’re also a rebuilding team like the Patriots. The game against the Eagles is actually good news because it means there will likely be a joint practice before that matchup.

Both teams are comfortable with one another, and Patriots coach Jerod Mayo and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have already discussed the possibility.

Meanwhile, the preseason finale against the Commanders could create a head-to-head opportunity between rookie quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. That would make for some early drama before the regular season.

Here’s the Patriots’ full 2024 preseason schedule.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) 1 Thursday, Aug. 8 vs. Panthers 7:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Thursday, Aug. 15 vs. Eagles 7:00 p.m. Tickets 3 Sunday, Aug. 25 at Commanders 8:00 p.m. Tickets

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire