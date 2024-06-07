Patriots 2024 preseason: Official game dates and times released

The official dates and times for the New England Patriots’ 2024 NFL preseason schedule were released on Friday morning.

New England will have a nationally televised game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two prior games on the schedule include matchups against the Carolina Panthers on August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The televised game against the Commanders will round out the schedule before the Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season. It’ll pit the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Jayden Daniels, against the Patriots’ No. 3 pick, quarterback Drake Maye.

Behold: The 2024 NFL Preseason dates and times pic.twitter.com/Ur0JkdiRHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2024

It seems like it was just yesterday that the Patriots were finishing the 2023 regular season on a snowy Sunday against the New York Jets, as Bill Belichick roamed the sideline for the final time.

Now, five months later, they are closing in on training camp and starting a new era under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

