Patriots 2024 preseason: Official game dates and times released

danny jaillet
·1 min read

The official dates and times for the New England Patriots’ 2024 NFL preseason schedule were released on Friday morning.

New England will have a nationally televised game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The two prior games on the schedule include matchups against the Carolina Panthers on August 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The televised game against the Commanders will round out the schedule before the Patriots take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the regular season. It’ll pit the No. 2 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Jayden Daniels, against the Patriots’ No. 3 pick, quarterback Drake Maye.

It seems like it was just yesterday that the Patriots were finishing the 2023 regular season on a snowy Sunday against the New York Jets, as Bill Belichick roamed the sideline for the final time.

Now, five months later, they are closing in on training camp and starting a new era under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.

