Patriots 2024 free agent tracker: Live updates, news on veteran players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots might be one of the busiest teams in the NFL offseason.

Not only do the Patriots have the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- their highest selection since 1993 -- they also have the third-most salary cap space of any team (around $74.5 million, per Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan) and 15 veteran players able to become free agents.

That group includes some pretty important players, including safety Kyle Dugger, edge rusher Josh Uche and offensive tackle Mike Onwenu.

There are several key dates for fans to keep an eye on.

Teams can begin putting the franchise tag on players beginning Feb. 20. The franchise tag deadline is March 5. The legal tampering period of free agency begins March 11, and the free agent market officially opens March 13.

Keep it right here for the latest updates and news involving the Patriots' own free agents and veterans who are released.

Monday, Feb. 19: The Patriots' available cap space has increased by $5.17 million as a result of Monday's moves, per Miguel Benzan.

My new projection of the Patriots' 2024 salary cap space number after accounting for the releases of Adrian Phillips and Lawrence Guy is $74.5M - an increase of $5.17M. Note I am using $242.5M for the 2024 League Cap number. — Miguel Benzan projects Pats Cap Space to be 74.5M (@patscap) February 19, 2024

Offensive tackle Trent Brown's contract will void Monday without an extension, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Brown will become a free agent.

#Patriots OT Trent Brown’s contract will void today without an extension from the team, setting him up to be a free agent March 13, per source.



Team will carry a $2 million dead cap into 2024 from his previous contract. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 19, 2024

The Patriots also released Lawrence Guy. The defensive lineman was a key contributor for the last seven years and won a Super Bowl in 2018.

Made a real impact both on and off the field here. Won a title. Served as a stout interior defender and a locker room sounding board. Patriots undergoing change on the roster as the coaching staff also gets a new look. https://t.co/cy9qpfSekp — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) February 19, 2024

Safety Adrian Phillips was released Monday, too. His playing time decreased in 2023. Both the Phillips and Guy news were first reported by Tom Pelissero.