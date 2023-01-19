Patriots' 2023 schedule to include regular season game in Germany originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are taking their football talents overseas to Europe next season.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are designated teams for games that will be played in Germany during the 2023 regular season.

Details about the game, including the date, time, location and opponent, have not been officially announced yet. This Germany matchup will count as a home game for the Patriots.

The Patriots, in a press release, wrote that the "Destination city will be announced later this year, with the NFL previously confirming that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years."

The league played its first ever regular season game in Germany this past season. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich in Week 10.

The Patriots are 3-0 all-time in international games.