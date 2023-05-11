Patriots 2023 schedule leaks tracker: What we know so far

One of the most exciting days of the year is finally upon us with the NFL schedule slated to be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

For the New England Patriots, it means it’ll be an opportunity to see the actual roadmap for their 2023 season. The team has missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and the hope is that they can finally get back on track with all of the changes they’ve made over the last several months.

One of the biggest changes was bringing Bill O’Brien back as offensive coordinator, along with offensive line coach Adrian Klemm. The team also made several key additions through free agency, including signing wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back James Robinson.

That doesn’t even include the 12 rookies they selected at the 2023 NFL draft in late April. Only time will tell if it’s enough to actually win games on the football field.

Here’s what we know about the Patriots’ 2023 schedule so far:

Week 1: Patriots vs. Eagles

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the Patriots get tested with their Week 1 matchup expected to be against the Philadelphia Eagles, per the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

That’s the same Eagles team that had a phenomenal 2023 NFL draft after winning the NFC and losing to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII.

Tom Brady will be honored in the home opener

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro in the home opener against the Eagles to be honored by the team.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t announce the opponent, but he did say the team would be recognizing the seven-time Super Bowl champion in New England’s first home game of the season.

Week 2: Patriots vs. Dolphins

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, the Patriots will be at home in the first two weeks of the regular season. After facing the Eagles in Week 1, they’ll be welcoming the Miami Dolphins on a visit in Week 2.

That’s a rough back-to-back stretch against two teams many view as playoff contenders.

Week 10: Patriots vs. Colts

The Patriots are scheduled to travel to Frankfurt Germany for a head-to-head showdown with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10. It’s expected to be an early morning game at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Patriots face the Colts on Nov. 12 in Germany — Frankfurt Stadium. 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 10, 2023

