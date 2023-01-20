Patriots 2023 offensive coordinator candidate tracker

The New England Patriots have officially started the process of hiring a new offensive coordinator.

It’s a process that appears to be moving along quickly with the team being more open with fans about their intent. Everything seemingly goes back to that letter to season ticket holders from ownership promising “critical evaluations” and change.

One of the obvious critiques has been the state of the offense with Matt Patricia calling the plays. The Patriots clearly need an experienced offensive play-caller to give their team a better chance of competing in 2023.

This decision could make or break the team considering they’re coming off a year where they had a top-10 defense. Even a mediocre offensive effort would have been good enough to get the Patriots into the playoffs. But they’re sitting at home watching the postseason unfold from their couches for the second time in three seasons.

The good news is change is indeed coming, and it all starts at the top on offense. Here are the offensive coordinator candidates that have been interviewed or will be interviewed by New England.

Nick Caley

Current position: Tight ends coach for the New England Patriots

Nick Caley was reportedly interviewed on Wednesday. When it comes to possible in-house hires, Caley makes the most sense as the next offensive coordinator in New England.

With that said, the team did have an opportunity to hire him last year, and coach Bill Belichick still made the decision to juggle the play-calling duties early on between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

Have things really changed all that much in less than a year’s time that would suddenly convince Belichick Caley is the guy?

Adrian Klemm

Current Position: Assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Oregon Ducks

Adrian Klemm might be the most interesting candidate the Patriots have interviewed so far.

He was Belichick’s first draft pick as the head coach for the Patriots back in 2020. So in many ways, Klemm kick-started the greatest dynasty in NFL history. He won three Super Bowls with the team before finishing up his professional football career with the Green Bay Packers.

His experience as a coach runs all the way back to his days at SMU back in 2008. He cut his teeth at the collegiate level and worked a few years as an offensive line coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Keenan McCardell

Current position: Wide receivers coach for the Minnesota Vikings

After working for over decade as a receivers coach in the NFL, Keenan McCardell could get his first major promotion as a coach, if hired by the Patriots for the vacant offensive coordinator job.

He has shown tremendous leadership qualities, and he clearly has a strong grasp of what it takes to succeed offensively.

Don’t take my word for it. Just ask the multiple players within the Vikings organization that went to bat for him during their regime change last offseason.

His connection with the Patriots comes from his playing days with the Cleveland Browns, when Belichick was the head coach for the team.

Bill O'Brien

Current position: Offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide

Bill O’Brien is without question the top candidate on this list.

He has already served as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Patriots under Belichick back in 2011. Belichick is the type of coach that loves to go with what he knows, and he knows O’Brien very, very well.

Experience might trump youth with this decision ultimately after Matt Patricia fell flat on his face in his debut season as an offensive play-caller. O’Brien’s interview was reportedly conducted and finished on Thursday.

Shawn Jefferson

Current position: Assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals

You’d have to go all the way back to 1996 to trace the connection between Shawn Jefferson and Belichick. That was the year when Belichick was working as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach under Bill Parcells.

Since reverting to coaching, Jefferson has worked his way up from an offensive assistant for the Detroit Lions to an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals.

He might not be too far from a head coaching opportunity, but a chance at calling the offensive plays would certainly suffice for right now. Per CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Jefferson’s interview with the Patriots is slated for Friday.

