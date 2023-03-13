Patriots 2023 free agency tracker: Live updates, latest rumors and news

Patriots 2023 free agency tracker: Live updates and latest rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NFL offseason is about to get exciting with the legal tampering period of free agency beginning at noon ET Monday.

That's when teams can officially discuss new contracts with other teams' player, but those deals cannot become official until the free agent market opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The New England Patriots are among the teams to keep a close eye on as free agency nears.

The Patriots missed the playoffs in 2022 with a 8-9 record and struggled quite a bit offensively. After hiring a real offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, the Patriots need to surround quarterback Mac Jones with better talent at the skill positions and improve the offensive line. New England also must replace recently retired safety Devin McCourty, and maybe even cornerback Jonathan Jones, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Keep it right here with our legal tampering period live blog for all of the latest Patriots rumors, news and completed deals with their own free agents and other players.

12:08 p.m.: The Patriots' deal with linebacker Raekwon McMillian has a total value of $ 2.2 million, per Doug Kyed of AtoZ Sports.

Noon: The legal tampering period of free agency is officially underway!

11:40 a.m.: Here are the salary cap details of this trade for the Patriots.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after the Jonnu Smith trade is $34,573,844 - a $3,668,529 increase. The Patriots also created $18.405M in cap space for the 2024 season. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 34,573,844 (@patscap) March 13, 2023

The Patriots will have $12.81M in dead money on their 2023 books and zero dead money for the 2024 season. — Miguel Benzan Patriots Cap Space Equals 34,573,844 (@patscap) March 13, 2023

11:20 a.m.: The Patriots are starting off with a trade to create a good amount of salary cap space. Tight end Jonnu Smith is headed to the Falcons.

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

11:01 a.m.: Will the Patriots bring back wide receiver Jakobi Meyers? What will it take to re-sign him?

Here is what ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday:

"According to an NFL executive source, one team that explored the potential market for Meyers believes it will need to be in the range of $15 million-plus per year to sign him.

"If that’s the way it unfolds (and projections don’t always come to reality), some around the NFL don’t see the Patriots retaining Meyers based on their history."

If the price is $15 million or more, it might be wise of the Patriots to find another option. Meyers is a talented and reliable wideout, but you don't want to overpay for middle-tier players.

10:50 a.m. ET: The Patriots were among the teams at veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout Friday.