Patriots 2023 breakout candidate already starting offseason workouts

There’s still a week left in the 2022 season with Super Bowl LVII still hanging in the balance, but that hasn’t stopped New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore from getting an early start on his offseason preparations.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Barmore is already in Foxborough to “kickstart his 2023 offseason workout regimen.”

This comes at a time when most players are stepping away from the game to rest up and spend time with family. However, Barmore sees it as an opportunity to work on himself and his potential.

The 2021 second-round draft pick spent most of his second year fighting through a knee injury. So the strides the Patriots were hoping to see from him earlier in the season didn’t really show until later. The hope is that he can put the pieces together and emerge as another dominant force along the defensive front with standouts like Matthew Judon and Josh Uche.

Barmore has the potential to be an All-Pro caliber player for years to come—a true cornerstone for a Patriots defense that’s once again the beating heart of the football team.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire