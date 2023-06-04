Patriots 2022 sixth-round pick Sam Roberts poised for Year 2 leap

New England Patriots 2022 sixth-round draft pick Sam Roberts showed some promise in Year 1, highlighted by his raw frame and athletic ability.

We got to see those talents early in preseason, but with some key veterans still in the mix, Roberts didn’t get a chance to crack the rotation as much as he would have liked.

I asked Roberts what he worked on this offseason to prepare for Year 2, and he mentioned he was “looking to improve in all aspects” and that he “wants to contribute on every down.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Every NFL player feels the same way, but what makes Roberts different is his ability to learn, grow and adapt at rapid paces.

“Sam has been a sponge dating back to the pre-draft process and understanding how the business side of things work,” Roberts’ agent, Darian Yahyavi, said in a text message. “It’s just in his nature to want to learn and improve.”

Roberts has the makings to become an impactful NFL player very soon along the defensive front. Yahyavi even went as far as predicting a long and successful career for his client, assuming he puts the pieces together.

“He has all the tools to have longevity in this league, it’s just about putting it all together,” said Yahyavi.

Advertisement

With Roberts coming from a small college like Northwest Missouri State, there was expected to be some growing into the NFL speed, but Roberts has handled that well, working with veterans like Carl Davis and Lawrence Guy to improve his game on the field and adjust to life at the next level.

Roberts is entering Year 2 and wants to be seen as “a guy the staff can rely on when called upon for 17 games.” But he also realizes that he “has so much more room to grow” to reach the high ceiling he set himself.

With the Patriots making changes across their team, Roberts will have a real opportunity to beat out some of the veterans who have taken him under their wing. Roberts has upside on special teams blocking field goals and punts, which adds some staying power to his name during camp.

If the Patriots wish to get younger and more explosive all across the team, Roberts could join 2023 draft pick Keion White in replacing some of the aging depth pieces like Guy, Davis, Daniel Ekuale and even Deatrich Wise.

Advertisement

More Patriots Analysis!

Patriots salary cap: Tracking New England's $18 million in dead money 5 leftover notes and highlights from Patriots' OTAs on Wednesday 5 things to watch for at Patriots' first open OTAs on Wednesday

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire