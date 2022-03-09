Patriots 2022 offseason: Should Pats bring back James White?

Curran: Does a healthy James White still make sense for the Pats? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have 18 players set to become free agents when the new league year begins March 16. We'll be covering each of the notable names with an analysis of where they stand in their respective careers, and whether we can expect them to return to Foxboro in 2022.

Next up, three-time Super Bowl champion James White.

Position: Running back

Age this season: 30

2021 salary: $2.325M

2021 games played: 3

Summary

James White is 30. Based on age alone, there should be a lot of tread left on the tires of the highly-respected third-down back. But the hip injury he suffered in the Patriots' third game of the year puts his future in flux. White told Karen Guregian of The Boston Herald that he plans to play in 2022, the question is whether or not that will be with the Patriots. Last offseason, White was courted by the Dolphins before eventually coming back to New England on a modest, one-year deal.

White’s 2020 numbers suffered with Cam Newton throwing the ball instead of Tom Brady (49 catches in 14 games) but he had nice kismet with Mac Jones at the start of the year, catching 12 balls on 14 targets. His usefulness as a ball carrier is minor. His 2020 blitz pickup was not good.

The outlook

No other team went hard to sign White in 2021. Coming off a hip injury, his market won’t be any better. But if he is back to himself, White would be a pass-catching upgrade over Brandon Bolden, who filled in for White in 2021. Bolden has a different skillset and was productive, but White is a perfect option-route bailout guy for Jones in the same way a sudden slot receiver would be.

Jones didn’t have top-of-the-line quickness at either slot or third-down back and the Patriots need to address that. Bringing White back to resume that job while still seeking his replacement is the way to go, especially for short money.