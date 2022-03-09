Patriots 2022 offseason: Tyler Lockett headlines potential WR trade targets

Five wideouts Patriots could target via trade this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wide receiver is one of several positions the New England Patriots could use an upgrade this offseason. For Mac Jones to take the next step in Year 2 of his promising NFL career, it'll be important to surround the young quarterback with talent.

The Patriots will have a bevy of intriguing options in free agency as well as the 2022 NFL Draft, but the trade market also offers some interesting possibilities. Given the hefty price tags of free agents and Bill Belichick's rocky history of drafting receivers, a trade might actually be the best option.

So, if the Patriots do peruse the trade market for a new wideout, who could they target? Here are five WRs that make sense as potential fits in New England.

Lockett became a legitimate trade option when the Seahawks dealt star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday. If the veteran wideout is on the trade block, it would be malpractice for the Patriots to not at least inquire about him this offseason.

Lockett caught 73 passes for a career-high 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The 29-year-old has tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive campaigns. Pro Football Focus declared him the Seahawks' best offensive player in 2021 (81.0 rating).

Along with his obvious talent, Lockett brings value with his durability. The former First-Team All-Pro has missed only three regular-season games in seven years.

Lockett signed a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension with Seattle before the 2021 season. He's scheduled to make $10 million in 2022.

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

Lockett is the more realistic option for New England, but it's hard not to get excited about the idea of a deal for Metcalf. The 24-year-old speedster already is among the game's best wide receivers and has been a touchdown machine over the last couple of seasons. Between 2021 and 2022, Metcalf found the end zone 22 times.

Metcalf is entering the final season of his rookie deal. While a trade for the 6-foot-4, 235-pounder seems like a pipe dream, who knows what could happen if he decides he doesn't want to be a part of a potential Seahawks rebuild?

The Patriots infamously had two chances to draft Metcalf in 2019, but instead they went with receiver N'Keal Harry -- who's underwhelmed in New England -- in Round 1 and cornerback Joejuan Williams with their Round 2 pick. Will they rectify that mistake with a blockbuster trade?

Landry, 29, is coming off a down season in Cleveland. That shouldn't dissuade the Patriots from pursuing the five-time Pro Bowler.

Earlier this offseason, Landry wrote a series of tweets in which he noted playing through injury in 2021. He also cleared the air on his feelings about continuing his career with the Browns.

"I have put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I'm confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere," he wrote.

There's reason to believe New England would be the perfect "elsewhere" for Landry. The LSU product would be affordable as he's entering the final year of his contract, plus he'd slide right into the slot as a go-to option for Jones.

Like Landry, Cooks' days with Houston are likely numbered as he's entering the final year of his contract. Perhaps a return to Foxboro is in order.

Cooks, 28, caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards and six TDs last season with Tyrod Taylor and rookie Davis Mills throwing him the ball. The speedy wideout's presence on the outside is something Jones missed out during his rookie campaign.

Trading Cooks would clear $8.7 million of cap space for the Texans, so he seems like one of the more realistic options on this list. The veteran's familiarity with New England's system certainly doesn't hurt either.

Andy Isabella, Arizona Cardinals

Isabella, a second-round selection in the 2019 draft, reportedly was granted permission to seek a trade out of Arizona on Wednesday.

The UMass Amherst product never panned out with the Cardinals but has been considered a fit for the Patriots with his elite speed on the outside. He ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and once drew comparisons to Cooks and Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

It's clear Isabella would benefit from a change of scenery. The 25-year-old was buried on the depth chart in 2021, appearing in only eight games and catching just one pass for 13 yards. To this point in his career, Isabella has 31 receptions for 426 yards and three touchdowns. Maybe playing for Belichick is the fresh start he needs.