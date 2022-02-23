Patriots 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty headline list

Full list of Patriots' pending free agents for 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have some difficult decisions to make this offseason as 18 of their players are set to become free agents.

Thirteen of those players -- including defensive stalwarts J.C. Jackson and Devin McCourty -- will hit the open market as unrestricted free agents unless they sign a contract extension before March 16. Four will be restricted free agents and one will become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Patriots also have the option to franchise tag a player before March 8. Jackson is considered a likely candidate for the $17.2M tag or a contract extension, but the Pro Bowl cornerback recently told our Phil Perry the organization has yet to contact him about a potential deal.

Here's the full list of Pats players scheduled to become free agents.

Devin McCourty, FS

Age: 35

2021 stats: 3 INT, 10 passes defended, 60 tackles

McCourty already made it clear he plans to play in 2022, and it's hard to imagine that will happen in a non-Patriots uniform. The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 12-year career in New England and is valued highly by the organization both on the field and in the locker room. With the Patriots already shorthanded in the secondary heading into the 2022 campaign, we'd be stunned if re-signing McCourty isn't near the top of Bill Belichick's to-do list.

J.C. Jackson, CB

Age: 26

2021 stats: 8 INT, 1 TD, 23 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 58 tackles

Jackson is set up for a big pay day this offseason, and he knows it. The star DB told our Phil Perry it's "time for Mr. INT to get paid." Whether that's with the Patriots or a new organization is up to Belichick and Co.

Dont'a Hightower, LB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 1.5 sacks, 64 tackles

Is this the end of the road for Dont'a Hightower in New England? The three-time Super Bowl champ didn't look like his Pro Bowl self in 2021 after taking the 2020 season off. There's no doubt his veteran presence is valued regardless of his on-field performance, but it may simply be time for the Patriots to move on. Retirement could also on the table, though Hightower hasn't publicly mentioned the possibility of calling it a career.

Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB

Age: 26

2021 stats: 1 sack, 3 forced fumbles, 109 tackles

Bentley led the Patriots in both tackles and forced fumbles last season in what was a career year for the 2018 fifth-round pick. While he isn't great in pass coverage, he's solid enough against the run to earn plenty of attention on the open market. That puts the Patriots in a tough position as they're tight against the cap and thin at the linebacker spot.

Jamie Collins, OLB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 1 INT, 1 sack, 30 tackles

Collins returned to the Patriots in early October and appeared in 10 games last season. It was a quiet year for the veteran, but his familiarity with New Engalnd's system and likely inexpensive price tag could make him an attractive re-sign option.

Trent Brown, OT

Age: 29

The Patriots brought Brown back via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason to stabilize the right tackle spot. His 2021 season immediately was marred by a calf injury in the season opener, sidelining him for the next nine weeks. The 6-foot-8, 360-pounder's performance speaks for itself when healthy, but that simply hasn't been all that often in recent years.

Age: 29

When the Patriots brought back Karras last offseason, the expectation was it would be as their starting center as David Andrews had yet to be re-signed. When Andrews returned, Karras shifted over to guard. He proved to be one of the more valuable additions of the 2021 offseason with his versatility along the offensive line. He played 117 downs at right guard, 15 downs at center and 695 downs at left guard.

James White, RB

Age: 30

2021 stats: 10 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD; 12 catches, 94 yards

White's 2021 season came to a premature end after he suffered a hip subluxation in Week 3. A three-time Super Bowl champ and team captain, White's absence was felt even with Brandon Bolden stepping up in the third-down RB role. With both White and Bolden hitting free agency, there's a glaring weakness in the Patriots backfield heading into the offseason.

Brandon Bolden, RB

Age: 32

2021 stats: 44 carries, 226 yards, 1 TD; 41 catches, 405 yards, 2 TDs

When White went down with his season-ending injury, Bolden took over as the team's primary third-down back. He didn't disappoint in that role and proved capable of sticking in that spot should White leave in free agency.

Matthew Slater, WR

Age: 36

Slater -- a team leader and legendary special teamer -- has yet to make a decision on whether he'll continue his career in 2022. He'll be 37 next season and while he has plenty left in the tank, retirement appears to be on the table for the 10-time Pro Bowler. It seems more likely he'll hang up the cleats than sign elsewhere in free agency.

Brian Hoyer, QB

Age: 36

2021 stats: 227 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Hoyer rejoined the Patriots in 2021 and served as Mac Jones' backup. He reportedly plans to play in 2022, so Belichick might opt to bring his valued experience and leadership back into the locker room.

Nick Folk, K

Age: 37

2021 stats: 36-for-39 FG, 42-for-47 XP

Folk responded to the Patriots drafting a kicker in 2019 and signing one in 2020 by putting on a kicking clinic last season. Given his reliability, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Belichick re-sign the veteran on another one-year deal.

Brandon King, FS

Age: 29

2021 stats: 10 tackles

King was a key contributor on the Patriots' special teams unit after missing the last two seasons.

Jakob Johnson, FB (RFA)

Age: 27

2021 stats: 4 catches, 43 yards

Johnson has thrived as the Patriots' fullback the last three seasons and can return for a fourth year if the organization tender him $2.5 million this offseason.

Jakobi Meyers, WR (RFA)

Age: 25

2021 stats: 83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs

After leading the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards last season, Meyers seems like a lock to return in 2022. New England will have to tender Meyers $2.5 million, but could use a first ($5.5M) or second-round tender ($3.9M) if they're worried about another team scooping him up.

Gunner Olszewski, WR (RFA)

Age: 25

2021 stats: 2 catches, 31 yards; 26 punt returns, 309 yards; 18 kick returns, 416 yards

Olszewski also is a strong candidate to receive a $2.5 million tender to return to New England. An All-Pro in 2020, Olszewski has proven to be one of the better punt returners in the game.

Terez Hall, LB (ERFA)

Age: 25

Hall is an exclusive rights free agent after being on the PUP list throughout the 2020 campaign. That means other teams can sign him if the Patriots offer him a contract.

Troy Fumagalli, TE (RFA)

Age: 27

Fumagalli was waived in mid-August and spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve.