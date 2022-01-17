Patriots 2022 draft picks: What can team expect with No. 21 selection?

2022 NFL Draft: History of No. 21 pick bodes well for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have their marching orders for the 2022 NFL Draft.

With five of this weekend's six NFL Wild Card playoff games complete, the first 23 picks in this year's draft are locked in. And the Patriots, who went 10-7 in the regular season and got demolished by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, have landed pick No. 21.

That's six slots down from their No. 15 selection in 2020, but by Patriots standards, it's still pretty high: Aside from last year's draft, New England hasn't picked this high since landing the No. 21 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

So, what type of player can the Patriots hope to land at No. 21? Here's a look at the last 10 draft picks at that spot:

2021: DE Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts

2020: Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

2019: Darnell Savage, S, Green Bay Packers

2018: Billy Price, C, Cincinnati Bengals

2017: Jarrad Davis, LB, Detroit Lions

2016: Will Fuller IV, WR, Houston Texans

2015: Cedric Ogbuehi, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

2014: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Green Bay Packers

2013: Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

2012: Chandler Jones, DE, New England Patriots

There are some hits and misses, but that's a pretty solid group: Savage and Davis both made the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team in their first seasons, while Clinton-Dix, Eifert and Jones all made Pro Bowls.

In fact, Jones might be the best of the bunch, even if he's had more individual success with the Arizona Cardinals -- two first-team All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowls -- than in his four seasons with the Patriots. (Future Patriot Randy Moss also was a No. 21 pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 1998.)

From a New England perspective, the franchise has picked 21st four times since Bill Belichick arrived in 2000, and the Patriots have had some level of success with all four picks.

2012: Chandler Jones, DE

2006: Laurence Maroney, RB

2004: Vince Wilfork, DT

2002: Daniel Graham, TE

Wilfork is the headliner: The Miami product made five Pro Bowls over 11 seasons in New England and is one of the best defenders in team history. Graham helped the Patriots win two Super Bowl titles, catching 133 passes for 1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns over five seasons as a reliable tight end for Tom Brady. Even Maroney had his moments, racking up 21 rushing touchdowns in four years with the Patriots.

The Patriots are coming off one of their best drafts in recent memory after hitting on Mac Jones, Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson in 2021. They have plenty of needs to address in 2022, but history suggests Belichick and Co. are quite comfortable picking in the No. 21 spot.