Patriots' 2022 draft class shined in dominant Week 6 win vs. Browns

The New England Patriots have received plenty of criticism for some of their recent NFL Draft classes, but it's hard to find anything substantial to complain about in regards to the team's current group of rookies.

The Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns 38-15 in Sunday's Week 6 game at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the team's 2022 draft class led the way.

Here's a look at how several of the team's rookies played key roles in the impressive win.

Bailey Zappe, QB

Zappe completed 24 of 34 pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also became the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to win and post a QB rating of 100 or better in each of his first two starts.

Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong, RB

These running backs combined for 10 yards on four carries. The Patriots needed them to play with Damien Harris ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

Cole Strange, LG

The first-round pick (29th overall) started at left guard and helped pave the way for running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Tyquan Thornton, WR

The Patriots found ways to utilize the former Baylor star's speed and quickness, including a well-designed jet sweep play in the fourth quarter that resulted in a 19-yard touchdown.

Thornton also tallied his first career receiving touchdown on a 2-yard pass early in the third quarter. He finished with four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown, in addition to three carries for 16 yards and another score.

It had been over 30 years since a Patriots rookie wide receiver scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Tyquan Thornton is the first Patriots WR with a rushing and receiving TD in the same game since Irving Fryar in 1985 (vs. the Seahawks). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2022

The Patriots needed Thornton to step up with veteran wideout Nelson Agholor out of the lineup due to injury, and the rookie delivered.

Jack Jones, CB

Jones tallied an interception in each of the previous two games. He didn't get one Sunday, but the rookie cornerback played well in coverage against the Browns and broke up one pass attempt with two tackles.

Marcus Jones, CB

Jones started at cornerback and broke up one pass. He also returned two kickoffs for 39 yards and three punts for 35 yards.

Brendan Schooler, Special Teams

The undrafted free agent has been a valuable special teams contributor for the Patriots through six games. He recovered a fumble on a Patriots punt in the fourth quarter that helped set up a Patriots touchdown that increased their lead to 38-15.