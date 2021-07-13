Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: TE Hunter Henry

The 2020 New England Patriots didn’t exactly meet their own expectations or those of the fanbase.

After finishing with a 7-9 record, their worst since the 2000 season, Bill Belichick and company went on a massive free agent spending spree that saw them give out the most money in the NFL this offseason.

The group of additions, including a first-round pick rookie quarterback, and the rising young studs have many in the region stirring as the season awaits.

Today, we’ll continue our training camp previews by looking at one of the most anticipated arrivals to New England in recent memory, tight end Hunter Henry.

General Information

Name: Hunter Henry Position: TE Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 250 pounds Age: 26 College: Arkansas Free Agent Year: 2024

Background

Henry was taken in the second round of the 2016 draft out of Arkansas and contributed right away for the Chargers. Despite future Hall of Famer Antonio Gates still clearly ahead of the rookie on the depth chart, Henry recorded 36 receptions for 478 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. With the exception of the 2018 season which he missed due to a torn ACL that he suffered in OTAs, Henry has totaled at least 45 receptions, 570 yards, and four touchdowns in every season. Add in his prowess as a blocker, and it's clear to see why Belichick made signing the tight end a priority.

Expected Role

Henry and fellow newcomer Jonnu Smith have been the topic of conversation for the offensive weapons this offseason. With the duo both signing pretty large deals it would make sense that they will both be used frequently. The former Charger may have a slight edge, over the former Titan, but both will see the field often and will likely do so together more than a few times.

2021 Outlook

Henry was pretty successful during his five seasons with the Chargers, and he will continue to build on that in his first with his new team. Cam Newton relied heavily on Greg Olsen during his time in Carolina, so if it's Newton under center this year, Henry should be getting ample opportunities to prove himself as one of the top tight ends in the game. And, if it's Jones, the Henry provides him with a nice safety blanket, as the rookie gets adjusted to the NFL. The former Razorback will also affect coverages around him allowing for better match-ups for the rest of the weapons. He may be able to take away that safety attention that can limit receivers, giving them a chance to make a play. Henry's presence should alter this offense in a great way.

Bottom Line

Henry is an absolute monster. He gets open, has great hands, and can throw guys around when blocking. He's just the type of guy that New England needs to make fans forget about the horrendous production the team received from the position the last two years. If the Patriots' offense is succeeding this year, Henry will be a big reason why.

