Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: TE Jonnu Smith

The New England Patriots are heading into training camp with an entirely revamped roster following the subpar 7-9 2020 season.

Bill Belichick added talent all across the board with guys like Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Matthew Judon, Jalen Mills, Kyle Van Noy and many more. The Patriots re-signed Cam Newton on a one-year deal and drafted Mac Jones at pick No. 15, leaving a quarterback competition ahead.

New England got a taste of what the team could look like during OTAs and minicamp, but the real spectacle will come at the end of July. The tight end position is in a much better place and is definitely one to watch during training camp.

We’ll be breaking down players ahead of training camp and Smith is one to keep an eye one.

General information

Name: Jonnu Smith Position: TE Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 248 pounds Age: 25 College: Florida Internation University Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

Smith, 25, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 100 pick in the third round. He spent four years at FIU, collecting 2,001 yards and 18 total touchdowns, before his four-year stint in the league with Tennessee. During the Patriots' free agency frenzy this offseason, they made one of their first moves by signing Smith to a four-year deal, $50 million deal that has $31 million guaranteed. Smith and Henry were the top free agents at the tight end position and they'll look to fill the gaping hole that Rob Gronkowski left after the 2018 season. Smith prides himself on his discipline and already believes he's the hardest working player on the team. “They (Patriots) are definitely getting the hardest worker that’s ever come through Gillette Stadium, That’s what I believe in. That’s all I know. I was never the highest recruited high school player, never labeled the best tight end in college. Even at this level, I just had to carve out a path for myself. That’s what kept me going, that’s what kept me in that weight room an extra 30 minutes more than other guys. That just kept me going. Staying after practice on the JUGS (machine) every day. That’s all I know. That’s what I believe in," Smith said. “There’s not a guy, when I walk in that building, that can outwork me. And I’m sure the Patriots — that’s what they believe in. So just being around a lot of guys with that same mindset, it’s just a great feeling to have. To know that everybody over there breathes success and stands for the same thing, man, they’re getting a hell of a worker.” Smith is coming off his best NFL season with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. He's only missed four regular season games in his NFL career and brings an exciting new skillset to the table.

Expected Role

Smith and Henry are very similar in their skillset and they'll likely spend around the same time on the field. New England will likely use multi-tight end sets at a high clip for a slew of different reasons. Smith and Henry are capable blockers who will clear up holes for running backs and Newton if he's the starter. Both players are superb pass-catchers and they'll make up for the lack of a true No. 1 receiver on the roster. Smith, who's earned a ton of gaurunteed money, will be a integral part of the Patriots' offense all season.

2021 Outlook

Smith is set up for one of the best seasons in his career. As aforementioned, he's one of the team's top pass-catchers because of the lack of talent at the receiver position. He's gradually improved every season in the league and Josh McDaniels knows how to get the most out of talented tight ends. While joining NFL Network's Free Agency Frenzy, Smith showed his excitement with the two-tight end set. "I've seen the success that they've had with two-tight end sets years ago," he said. "It shows how creative they can be. I'm a competitor, and I'm sure (Henry is) a hell of a competitor as well. So, just being able to go in there, just going to try to outwork each other, it's only going to make us better. I'm looking forward to it. I'm just excited for the opportunity and just waiting to get to it. A lot of teams really don't lean on two-tight end sets the way the Patriots do. But the 'Patriot Way' and that's what they've been known for doing the past couple years, so we're going to get this thing going." It's very possible that Smith surpasses his record of eight touchdowns in a season.

Bottom Line

New England has a hard-working player who's willing to grind and acclimate to the Patriots Way. Smith averaged 42 targets per season with Tennessee and hasn't shown the desire to be in the spotlight. Smith's ability to high-point the ball in the end zone, along with Henry's similar talent will open up a whole new realm of options in the red zone. The Patriots needed to rebuild their tight end corps desperately and they made the necessary moves to have extreme confidence heading into 2021.

