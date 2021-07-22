Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: OT Isaiah Wynn

We are a week away from the back fields behind Gillette Stadium being filled with players and coaches for the first day of training camp.

Bill Belichick and company are looking to put 2020 in their rearview and get the new season started after an offseason filled with exciting moves.

As the end of that offseason winds down, we’re going to continue diving into some of the players who are primed to have large impacts in the upcoming season for the New England Patriots.

Today, we’ll look at the fourth-year offensive tackle and a guy who has a lot to prove in 2021, Isaiah Wynn.

General Information

Name: Isaiah Wynn Position: OT Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 310 Age: 25 College: Georgia Free Agent Year: 2023

Background

After a solid four-year career at Georgia that included an SEC Championship and a National Championship appearance, Isaiah Wynn was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft along with his teammate Sony Michel. While he was a bit undersized for a prototypical NFL tackle, Wynn was projected to be exactly that in his rookie season before suffering a torn Achilles in the second preseason game, ending his first year before it even began. Since then, Wynn has struggled to stay on the field, playing in only 18 games over the last two seasons. However, when he's on the field he's been able to hold his own against some of the league's best.

Expected Role

The former Bulldog finished last season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury that hampered him for a few games. If that the ankle and turf toe he dealt with prior are behind him, Wynn should be the starting left tackle for this year and many more to come.

2021 Outlook

Isaiah Wynn

The Patriots have made sure to address the tackle depth in the past few years by drafting Michael Onwenu, Justin Herron, and Will Sherman and also traded for Trent Brown again. This was likely all done with Wynn's injury history in mind. Despite these additions, Wynn has maintained his spot at left tackle in most projections and had his fifth-year option picked up earlier this offseason. Wynn received an 82.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, ranking 11th among all tackles in football. With the Patriots built to succeed in the run game, which is Wynn's strength, his play will be crucial for the team's performance.

Bottom Line

Whether it's Cam Newton or Mac Jones under center, the left tackle will be tasked with protecting their blind side. If they get no time to drop back and make their reads, neither will succeed. Wynn has the ability to be one of the game's top tackles, he just needs to stay on the field and prove that he can string together great performances. If he can do that, New England will be better and he will earn a second contract with the Patriots.

