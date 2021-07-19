Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: QB Jarrett Stidham

With the New England Patriots adding new faces on both sides of the football, one thing that remains relatively unchanged are the veterans in the quarterback room. They storylines at the position have lately revolved around Cam Newton and Mac Jones. One player that is looking to create storylines of his own is Jarrett Stidham.

Training camp less than two weeks away, this may prove to be an important one for Stidham. The veteran may have the most to lose at the quarterback position. With N’Keal Harry and Stephon Gilmore dominating most of the training camp headlines, the quarterback position battle on the depth chart may prove to be an intriguing storyline. The former Auburn star will certainly be in the thick of things.

Today, we will continue our training camp for by looking at quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Background

2021. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Name: Jarrett Stidham Position: QB Height: 6-foot-3 Weight: 215 pounds Age: 24 College: Auburn Free Agent Year: 2023 Stidham was thought to be a potential successor to Tom Brady when the Patriots drafted him in the fourth round in the 2019 NFL draft. So far, he has yet to see a starting role. Many thought Stidham was going to take over the starting job once Brady left in 2020. However, the signing of Newton left Stidham in a backup role once again. Stidham did see the field in 2020, throwing for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. With the Patriots drafting Jones in April, and re-signing Brian Hoyer to a new contract this offseason, Stidham joins a crowded New England quarterback room, looking to get a full chance at playing time.

Expected role

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Stidham figures to be in a backup role for 2021, as Newton and Jones continue to battle for snaps. If Jones faces struggles in 2021, Stidham could be in line for a much bigger role. To this poin, however, with Jones showing promise as the team heads to training camp, Stidham could already be on the outside looking in. Stidham had opportunities to show what he could do last season. However, he wasn’t able to parlay his opportunities into a consistent amount of success. He needs to maximize any chance he gets at playing time.

Story continues

Bottom line

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Stidham has gone from “next man up” to fighting for position on the depth chart in a little over a year. With the Patriots showing confidence in Newton, and envisioning their future with Jones, this is a crucial 2021 season for Stidham. His lack of game experience certainly does not work in his favor. As a result, what does in training camp and in-season practices could be extremely important for his future in New England.

1

1