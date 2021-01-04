Patriots 2021 mock draft: Bill Belichick drafts a TE that will change the offense and the perfect developmental QB

The New England Patriots have huge offseason needs at quarterback, receiver and tight end. That was abundantly clear throughout the 2020 season. But Bill Belichick also surely recognizes his issues defending the run — and you can bet he’ll want to address those problems immediately. So this mock draft makes sure to get a pair of talented linebackers and a defensive tackle to help restock New England’s stable of talented players in the front seven — while also loading up on offensive weapons.

With the Patriots (7-9) finishing up their season, New England is set to pick at 15th overall. I’m imagining in this mock draft scenario that the Patriots are settled at quarterback with Cam Newton and/or another starting-caliber veteran. And I’m also guessing that they’ll sign a talented free-agent receiver like Curtis Samuel, Corey Davis or Marvin Jones. Those guys aren’t at the top of the market (Allen Robinson, Will Fuller) but they’re definitely up there.

That alleviates some of the stress about spending a high pick at quarterback and receiver — at least for the time being.

So… let’s get to the picks. We went just four rounds deep. That’s as far as we go until we get more familiar with this draft class.

Round 1, Pick 15: TE Kyle Pitts - Florida

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough call: Alabama's Jaylen Waddle or Pitts? But I'm imagining they just signed a veteran wideout -- and they're holding out hope N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski continue to develop into greater relevance. So if Pitts fell to New England, it's hard to imagine Belichick passing on the opportunity to take a truly elite tight end prospect. Pitts can do it all, which would vastly improve the tight end position that has been a non-factor for the last two years. Pitts would change the offense -- and probably on Day 1. Yes, Belichick might struggle to pull the trigger after investing two third-rounders in tight ends (Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene) last year. But Pitts is simply too good to pass up. Belichick loves tight ends like Pitts -- who isn't necessarily Gronk 2.0, but is definitely physically gifted at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. It's easy to see why Pitts would be a match.

Story continues

R2, P15 (47th overall): LB Chazz Surratt - North Carolina

Because he joined UNC as a quarterback, he isn't the most polished prospect. He still has a ways to go in his development as a prospect. Even so, he is a great athlete that can defend the run and drop into zone coverage. He has 206 tackles and 12.5 sacks over the last two seasons. He could join Dont'a Hightower, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich atop the Patriots' linebacker depth chart.

R3, P33 (97th): WR Tamorrion Terry - Florida State

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Here's the player I'd probably dub a N'Keal Harry replacement. They're not one-for-one, but I think Terry, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect, could eat into Harry's playing time, if Terry pans out. Much like the Patriots did with Kyle Dugger and Joejuan Williams over the last two years -- two players with similar body types -- New England could draft Terry in rapid succession with Harry. That said, Terry is a fairly different prospect than Harry was. Coming out of college, Harry's perks included a strong catch radius, an impressive showing in contested catch situations and a nice body of work after the catch. Terry also does well with YAC, but he's more of an explosive athlete, who has made his yards by flexing speed and agility to stretch the field -- or weave through defenders with his wild speed. His biggest downsides? He can be prone to drops and he played only five games in 2020 -- and he wasn't always impressive. He was much more consistent in 2019 when he had 60 catches, 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns.

R4, P15 (117th): QB Kellen Mond - Texas A&M

Let's get a developmental prospect to compete with Jarrett Stidham and whoever else ends up playing for the Patriots in 2020. Mond has dealt with an unfortunate amount of pressure throughout his career, but he remained a prolific passer and, for the most part, a sound decision-maker. He can be too aggressive, in part because of his impressive arm talent. He also didn't show an aptitude for reading the whole field. But he's the perfect prospect for the Patriots to try to mold -- much like they did with Stidham, another good athlete with an incomplete resume. (Frankly, Mond is a much better prospect than Stidham was coming out of college.)

R4, P33 (134th): DL Dante Stills - West Virginia

The question is whether the Patriots think Stills is coachable and moldable. He has outstanding physical gifts, and with his combination of quickness and power, Stills proved he can be enormously disruptive in the interior. But he lacked gap discipline, particularly in run defense. Failing to fulfill your assignment is an easy way to never see the field in New England. So the Patriots will have to feel comfortable that they can get him playing smarter and more conservative. Can he "do his job"?

R4, P39 (134th): LB Charles Snowden - Virginia

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Can we talk about this guy? He's a 6-foot-7 giant -- and somehow he weighs just 235. (Note that Snowden is almost as tall as the QB in the photo above -- and the linebacker is on his knees.) He's built like a freakishly tall safety. His length is, as you can expect, both a blessing in a curse. When he's operating with good fundamentals, Snowden does well beating his blocks and getting his long limbs in throwing lanes. When those fundamentals break down, his length becomes an issue. He's an enticing player, who could be an absolute monster if he puts on weight and develops good technique.