Here are the Patriots' 2020 undrafted free agent signings

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the Patriots aren't done making moves. New England has reportedly signed Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings, and will surely continue to make additions throughout the coming weeks.

Here is a tracker that contains a list of all Patriots undrafted free agent signings:

Will Hastings - WR, Auburn

The Patriots are signing Auburn WR Will Hastings, per source. Jarrett Stidham's former slot receiver. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 25, 2020

The #Patriots are giving former Auburn WR Will Hastings $57,500 guaranteed on an undrafted free agent deal, including a $7,500 signing bonus. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

J'Mar Smith - QB, Louisiana Tech

The #Patriots are signing former Louisiana Tech QB J'Mar Smith, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

Rashod Berry - TE, Ohio State

Former Ohio State tight end Rashod Berry is signing with the New England Patriots, per source. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 25, 2020

Myles Bryant - CB, Washington

More UDFA signings:



Washington CB Myles Bryant to the #Patriots



ECU LB Kendall Futrell to the #Bengals







— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

Bill Murray - DT, William & Mary

The #Patriots are signing William & Mary DT Bill Murray, source said.



And before you make jokes and ask about his sense of humor, allow me to present his headshot. pic.twitter.com/nEqepYmmr5



— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2020

Isaiah Zuber - WR, Mississippi State

UDFA WR Isaiah Zuber is signing wth the Patriots, per source. Thought the Packers might like him as a slot WR. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 25, 2020

De'Jon Harris - LB, University of Arkansas

Pain ain't never stop nothing it always kept us rolling. Im ready to get to work with the @Patriots. Y'all haven't seen nothing yet I promise! Appreciate all my supporters🙏🏾🤍 pic.twitter.com/sRqZJY4LtV — De'Jon Harris (@Scoooota8) April 25, 2020

Sean Riley - WR, Syracuse

I'm officially a New England Patriot Lets WORK !!! — Sean Riley (@seankriley) April 26, 2020

J.J. Taylor - RB, Arizona

Congrats to former Husky JJ Taylor for signing with the New England Patriots #ProHusky pic.twitter.com/jmkAIcR6BO — Corona Centennial FB (@Cen10Football) April 26, 2020

