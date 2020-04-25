Here are the Patriots' 2020 undrafted free agent signings

The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, but the Patriots aren't done making moves. New England has reportedly signed Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings, and will surely continue to make additions throughout the coming weeks.

Will Hastings - WR, Auburn

J'Mar Smith - QB, Louisiana Tech

Rashod Berry - TE, Ohio State

Myles Bryant - CB, Washington

Bill Murray - DT, William & Mary 

Isaiah Zuber - WR, Mississippi State

De'Jon Harris - LB, University of Arkansas

Sean Riley - WR, Syracuse

J.J. Taylor - RB, Arizona

