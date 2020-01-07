The New England Patriots can now pay more attention to the 2020 NFL Draft with their 2019 season concluding Saturday with a disappointing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Patriots could have as many as 12 selections after the league finalizes the compensatory picks. This abundance of draft capital gives Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lots of options. He can trade a pick(s) for a veteran player, move up or down in the draft order, or keep them and restock his roster with young talent.

Which players do expects think the Patriots should target in the 2020 draft?

Patriots 2020 NFL mock draft roundup: First-round pick predictions amid playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston