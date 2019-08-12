Patriots' 2019 betting odds to win AFC East are predictably hilarious

The New England Patriots have won the AFC East each season since 2008, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas aren't expecting much competition in the division for the defending Super Bowl champions in the 2019 NFL season.

The updated odds from Caesars Palace have the Patriots as massive -500 favorites to secure an 11th consecutive division title. No other team is even close.

Here are the latest betting lines:

Safe to say the Patriots are slight favorites 😂



(Odds via @CaesarsPalace) pic.twitter.com/LCVxSYBe2K



— B/R Betting (@br_betting) August 10, 2019

There's a lot of optimism surrounding the New York Jets entering the new season. New York's free-agent acquisitions of elite running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley, in addition to the continued development of franchise quarterback Sam Darnold, have created a surprising amount of excitement among Jets fans. The Jets' first real test of the season will be a Week 3 showdown against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have won six straight meetings with the Jets and went 5-1 versus divisional opponents in 2018. They were a miraculous 69-yard touchdown against the Dolphins in Miami away from going undefeated inside the division.

Oddsmakers don't just like the Patriots' chances to remain atop the AFC East, they also have pegged New England as the favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in February. The Patriots are aiming to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since Tom Brady and Co. accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004.

