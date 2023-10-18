Patriots have 20 players listed as limited or not practicing on Wednesday

The Patriots are struggling at 1-5. And they have plenty of guys who will potentially be struggling to play on Sunday, when the Bills come to town.

The Wednesday practice report has 20 names of players who either did not practice or who were limited.

Not practicing were tackle Trent Brown (chest), tight end Hunter Henry (ankle), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee), linebacker Josh Uche (knee), and defensive lineman Keion White (concussion).

Limited were center David Andrews (ankle), defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), defensive back Cody Davis (knee), receiver Demario Douglas (concussion), safety Kyle Dugger (foot), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (foot), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (ankle), defensive back Jack Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Mike Onwenu (ankle), defensive back Jabrill Peppers (knee), receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussions .. and, yes, the practice report uses an "s"), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), guard Cole Strange (knee), and cornerback Shaun Wade (shoulder).

Some of this might be the same-old Belichickian gamesmanship. Some of it might be legitimate. All 20 of these guys might be listed as questionable for Sunday.

This approach had a far different vibe when the team wasn't overmatched on a weekly basis. Now that they are, it feels as tired and outdated as everything about the Patriot Way.