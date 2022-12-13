Patriots take a 20-13 lead on scoop and score by Raekwon McMillan
The Patriots have one offensive touchdown. The Cardinals have one offensive touchdown.
Both teams have two field goals.
The difference right now is a defensive touchdown by the Patriots.
New England scored its fourth defensive touchdown of the season with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead.
Colt McCoy completed a 4-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, who, while holding the ball loosely in one hand, simply fumbled. Raekwon McMillan picked it up and raced along the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown.
The Patriots now are second in the NFL in defensive scores behind the Cardinals, who have five this season.
The Cardinals are 0-for-2 on third down, missed a field goal and now have lost a fumble.
