Patriots take 14-7 lead after picking off Baker Mayfield

The Patriots allowed a touchdown on the Browns’ first drive, but things have gone New England’s way ever since.

The team’s offense used a 15-play, 83-yard drive to tie the game with tight end Hunter Henry’s 3-yard touchdown reception.

Then on Cleveland’s ensuing drive, defensive back Kyle Dugger intercepted quarterback Baker Mayfield’s third-and-7 throw to tight end David Njoku. Dugger undercut the route, caught the pass, and returned the ball to Cleveland’s 5-yard line.

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to get in front, with Rhamondre Stevenson pounding in a 5-yard touchdown.

There’s also good news on New England’s injury front, as cornerback Jalen Mills has returned to the game. He was previously questionable to return with an arm injury suffered on the first drive.

