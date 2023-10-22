Patriots up 13-3 on Bills at halftime

The Bills were favored by more than a touchdown coming into Sunday's game in New England, but they're going to need more than a touchdown in the second half to wind up as winners.

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott scored the lone touchdown of the first half and the Patriots lead their divisional rivals 13-3 at halftime at Gilette Stadium. Elliott's touchdown came on a drive that started in Bills territory after an interception by Josh Allen and they also scored three points after a Demario Douglas punt return put them on the right side of midfield.

The Bills also saw Tyler Bass miss a 42-yard field goal, had a Dawson Knox touchdown catch wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty and gave up a sack before Bass' miss. They've picked up just 122 yards overall.

New England has found more success as they've picked up 176 yards and seen Mac Jones go 10-of-13 for 123 yards through the first 30 minutes of play.

Both Patriots field goals came on short Chad Ryland kicks, so New England left some points on the board. The Bills offense is going to have to find a better groove to make that an issue in the second half, though.