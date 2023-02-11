Patriots’ 10 most jaw-dropping plays of 2022 season

The 2022 season came with more headaches than celebration for New England Patriots fans, but there were still plenty of jaw-dropping moments that conjured up hope that things could be better.

And sometimes, that’s the best part about being a football fan.

Sure, those moments might be lost on a franchise that has won six Super Bowls over the last 22 years, but lesser teams live for those fleeting instances of jubilation. And the Patriots should have plenty more to come with a budding roster and the return of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien in 2023.

Rookie special teamer/defensive back Marcus Jones is a human highlight reel, and Jack Jones has the potential to be an elite cornerback in the NFL. And who doesn’t love watching the real-life Bash Brothers, Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, feast on opposing quarterbacks?

All of those players—and more—made those moments fun for a Patriots fan-base forced to endure the agony of a losing season. In no particular order, here are the 10 most jaw-dropping plays for the Patriots in the 2022 season.

Are the Patriots sure DeVante Parker isn't a No. 1 receiver?

Look, I completely understand the urge to want to bring in an elite receiver to give the Patriots that playmaker on the outside to consistently put pressure on opposing defenses.

But then wideout DeVante Parker makes a play like this one against the Cleveland Browns, and that initial logic goes right out the window.

There were moments when Parker looked like he could be the guy for the Patriots, and maybe he could be with O’Brien calling the plays instead of Matt Patricia. If anything, it’s proof Patriots fans shouldn’t feel like it’s the end of the world if the team fails to snag a marquee receiver in the offseason.

Marcus Jones knocks off Jets with walk-off touchdown

There is no doubt that Marcus Jones was the most electrifying player on the Patriots’ roster in 2022. He might have been the most electrifying rookie in the entire NFL, period.

The New York Jets made the mistake of kicking it to him in a pivotal AFC East divisional game in East Rutherford, and he repaid them for it by ramming a special teams touchdown down their throat for the walk-off victory.

Jones might have been the steal of the 2022 NFL draft, and plays like this one prove it.

Jack Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers and flexes

Imagine being a rookie defensive back and snagging a pick-six on Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field. Jack Jones manifested it this season.

The fact that he had the audacity to flex at the end, too, after nabbing an interception over one of the greatest to do it is a good sign for Patriots fans. Jones isn’t afraid of the moment, and he has the sort of confidence that seems to be common among the best cornerbacks in the game.

The Patriots are surely hoping there’s more where this play came from in 2023.

There's a new sheriff in the Patriots' offensive backfield

Rhamondre Stevenson made a lot of new fans in the 2022 season.

Even if you didn’t cheer for the Patriots, there’s a good chance you were cheering from the couch if No. 38 was on your fantasy football team. Stevenson isn’t just a good running back. He showed the potential to be an elite one in the NFL.

On this particular play against the Cleveland Browns, you can see his quickness catch the defender off guard and allow him to turn up the field and take it to the house for a touchdown.

Kyle Dugger's peekaboo interception

Mark my words, Kyle Dugger will be a household name in the NFL.

It’s only a matter of time. Just look at the anticipation and instincts he has to be able to intercept an attempted screen pass from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and score a much-needed touchdown for the Patriots.

It was plays like this one from the defense that constantly gave the team a fighting chance throughout the season. Without question, Dugger is one of the Patriots’ best playmakers.

Beware of the man with the red sleeves

The man with the red sleeves was at it again on this play.

Matthew Judon was the Patriots’ best defensive player in the 2022 season, and Jared Goff had to find out the hard way after a sack led to a scoop and score for Patriots safety Kyle Dugger.

There was a point in the season when Judon led the league in sacks and was widely considered a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. If his elite play continues in 2023, the Patriots defense will remain a big problem for opposing offenses.

Marcus Jones is a man of many talents

“Anotha’ one.”

It didn’t take long for us to get back to Marcus Jones. The truth is there were plenty of highlights from the rookie third-round draft pick that blew everyone away in the 2022 season.

On this play, he shows that he’s more than a one-trick pony by hauling in a pass from Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and speeding past an unsuspecting Buffalo Bills defense for an easy touchdown. It would behoove the Patriots to dig deeper in their Marcus Jones bag of offensive tricks to surprise defenses next season as well.

Jakobi "toe-tap" Meyers

This catch was absolutely ridiculous.

The concentration it took for Jakobi Meyers to haul in the pass and toe-tap inbounds before falling out speaks volumes of what an underrated talent he is on the football field.

He was the Patriots’ leading receiver in the 2022 season and Mac Jones’ most reliable target. With a quiet free agent market for receivers looming in the offseason, Meyers could skyrocket to the top as the most coveted player at the position.

Marcus Jones' hat trick of touchdowns

Marcus Jones had a special teams, offensive and defensive touchdown on the season. On this particular play, he took advantage of a miscommunication between Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Ja’Marr Chase to snag the first pick-six of his NFL career.

Good things tend to happen whenever the ball is in Jones’ hands and he’s running in the open field. Such was the case for the Patriots as he dodged would-be tacklers and hung six points on the scoreboard.

Hasta la vista, arrivederci and goodbye on this one.

Jack Jones walks the tightrope

Jack Jones is a playmaker for the Patriots.

His ability to track the ball and tiptoe inbounds for an interception on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions was eye-opening. The Patriots might have hit the jackpot in back-to-back rounds with Marcus Jones and Jack Jones.

With the right development, both could become an elite playmaking duo that help the Patriots for years to come.

