What do you make of Patriots 1-5 start to 2023 season? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what do you make of the New England Patriots 1-5 start to 2023 season.
The two worst losses of Bill Belichick's career happened in the last two weeks.
The Patriots got a huge play on special teams against the Dolphins.
Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
We get a pretty good Monday night matchup to finish Week 6.
Remember when experts warned that the pandemic would forever change sports, and that attendance might never get back to its pre-pandemic highs? Boy were they wrong.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The Rangers are 6-0 this postseason after beating the Astros on Sunday in Houston.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
The Rangers went up 1-0 in the ALCS with a victory Sunday in Houston.
The Bills were in a much closer game than expected on Sunday.
The Bills had another player sustain a scary injury.
What were the Giants doing at the end of the first half Sunday?
When all else fails this fantasy season, we can look to the Dolphins. Scott Pianowski examines another electric performance from Miami and more from Week 6.
The Bengals defense came up huge in the second half to stop Geno Smith and the Seahawks.