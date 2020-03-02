Patriot League spring football glance

(Stats Perform) - The Patriot League has struggled outside the league in the last three seasons, but within it, there's been good competition, and most of the teams have at least flirted with winning the league title.

It appears the 2020 season is especially ripe for contenders, with defending champion Holy Cross still considered the team to beat. There's great experience in the league with all seven teams projected to return from 14 to 20 starters.

Following is a look across the Patriot League with spring practices underway in college football:

---=

BUCKNELL

HEAD COACH: Dave Cecchini (3-8, one season; 20-46 overall)

2019 RECORD: 3-8, 3-3 Patriot (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 20 (10 offense/10 defense)

PRIORITIES: Build in year 2 under Cecchini after struggling both offensively and defensively a year ago. Replacing four-year punter Alex Pechin, a two-time first-team All-American.

NOTABLE: Despite the losing season, Bucknell challenged in the wide-open Patriot League race with two of its three losses by seven points or less. Quarterback Logan Bitikofer did well to spread around the ball and all of his key receivers are back, led by rising juniors Dominic Lyles and Brandon Sanders. The defense had been accustomed to being among the league's best in the last decade, but slumped out of league last year, skewing the overall numbers. Outside linebacker Simeon Page and cornerback Gavin Pringle are the key returnees to the veteran unit.

---=

COLGATE

HEAD COACH: Dan Hunt (40-31, six seasons)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 3-3 Patriot (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Improve across the offensive line after the Raiders allowed a Patriot League-high 49 sacks. Develop pass rushers following the loss of all-time sack leader Nick Wheeler, although it helps that defensive end Abdoul Kouyate will return from an injury that sidelined him last season.

NOTABLE: Colgate dropped off considerably last season after winning the 2018 title with one of the more dominating defenses in league history. The Raiders got back on track in November, allowing only 27 points while finishing on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Grant Breneman had a forgettable season and needs to get back to his 2017 and '18 form. Fellow rising senior Malik Twyman is the top rushing option and would benefit from an improved offensive line, which features two-time all-league pick Jack Badovinac. The non-league schedule includes two FBS opponents (Western Michigan and Syracuse).

---=

FORDHAM

HEAD COACH: Joe Conlin (6-17, two seasons)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 2-4 Patriot (6th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 20 (10 offense/10 defense)

PRIORITIES: Restock on the defensive line and in the secondary. Correct the seemingly annual problem of poor pass protection.

NOTABLE: The Rams ranked No. 1 in the league in offense last year while they doubled their win total to four in Conlin's second season. They're still far off from the program's excellence under coach Joe Moorhead from 2012-15, but there's a good chance for a winning season with the return of six All-Patriot League first-team selections, including quarterback Tim DeMorat, 1,000-yard rusher Zach Davis and linebackers Glenn Cunningham and Ryan Greenhagen, as well as three second-team selections. Cornerback Jesse Bramble, who missed all but two games last year with a shoulder injury, will return to the lineup.

---=

GEORGETOWN

HEAD COACH: Rob Sgarlata (21-45, six seasons)

2019 RECORD: 5-6, 1-5 Patriot (7th)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (7 offense/9 defense)

PRIORITIES: Improve the passing attack, which lost top wide receiver Michael Dereus. Learning to win in the fourth quarter after suffering 10 losses by eight or fewer points in the last three seasons.

NOTABLE: The Hoyas' last-place finish was surprising considering they returned a lot of talent off a solid 2018 season (4-2 Patriot record), but three of their league losses were by three points each. The defense ranked No. 1 in the league and No. 8 in the FCS in fewest yards allowed per game (2951.) and it will remain strong with defensive tackle Duval Paul, safety Ahmad Wilson and linebacker Xavier Reddick leading the way. The offense must improve, but top running back Herman Moultrie III will return from a broken ankle and Joshua Stakely finished strong in his freshman season. The Hoyas have only one winning season since 1999 (8-3 in 2011).

---=

HOLY CROSS

HEAD COACH: Bob Chesney (12-12, two seasons; 79-37 overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-6, 5-1 Patriot (1st)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (8 offense/8 defense)

PRIORITIES: Learning a new system under offensive coordinator Justin Roper. Replacing the production of running back Domenic Cozier, the Patriot League offensive player of the year.

NOTABLE: The young players have grown up as Patriot League champions and the Crusaders should be able to overcome senior losses as they go after a title repeat. Peter Oliver looks to take over top rushing duties and rising senior quarterback Connor Degenhardt should be improved with the return of his key receivers. As a freshman, linebacker Jacob Dobbs led the Crusaders in tackles (93), tackles for loss (12), sacks (six) and takeaways (six). The Crusaders' Oct. 31 trip to Boston College will mark the 84th meeting between the two programs.

---=

LAFAYETTE

HEAD COACH: John Garrett (10-24, three seasons)

2019 RECORD: 4-8, 4-2 Patriot (2nd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 16 (9 offense/7 defense)

PRIORITIES: Continue to mature as a program and finish off plays, series and games better. Improve the punting and return teams.

NOTABLE: The Leopards are primed to challenge for the Patriot League title, which they last won in 2013. Quarterback Keegan Shoemaker was one of the top freshmen in the FCS last season, leading the league in total offense and winning its rookie of the year award. The loss of leading receiver Nick Pearson hurts the offense, but rising sophomore Joe Gillette is ready for a bigger step productive-wise. Seniors lead the way on defense: end Malik Hamm, who was named the league's defensive player of the year, and linebacker Major Jordan, the Leopards' leading tackler. Five of the first six games are on the road, but four of the final five games are at Fisher Stadium, including rival Lehigh in their 156th meeting.

---=

LEHIGH

HEAD COACH: Tom Gilmore (4-7, one season; 76-88, 15 seasons)

2019 RECORD: 4-7, 3-3 Patriot (Tie/3rd)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 15 (9 offense/6 defense)

PRIORITIES: Figure out a new starting quarterback while becoming more consistent on the offensive line. Improve on a minus-7 turnover margin which ranked last in the league.

NOTABLE: Gilmore enters his second season at Lehigh, but also as the dean of Patriot League head coaches because of his past tenure at Holy Cross. The quarterback competition includes returnees Addison Shoup, Alec Beesmer and Nigel Summerville. Whoever wins the job will be happy to throw passes to Jorge Portorreal, who has surpassed 50 receptions in each of his first three seasons. The league-low rushing attack will gain from the return of offensive lineman Nick Rosen, a team captain who suffered a season-ending injury in the first game last season. All-Patriot first-teamer Keith Woetzel is out of eligibility under league rules, but linebacker is still a position of strength, featuring returning senior starters Pete Haffner and Erik Slater.