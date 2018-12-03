Patriots fullback finding end zone twice tops weird NFL stat lines from Week 13

James Develin’s performance against the Vikings leads unexpected NFL results from Week 13. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

For many fantasy players, Week 13 marks the end of their playoff hopes, or the start of their postseason.

Whether you pulled through or suffered dismay, there were some odd fantasy results on the day that might have played a part in your outcome.

And I mean odd — like, what-did-I-just-see kind of odd.

Let’s take a look at some of the more unexpected stat lines from Week 13, and be sure to tell us whether they helped or hurt your season:

Bill Belichick continues to hate your fantasy team

Okay, so he probably has never thought about anyone’s fantasy team, but c’mon. JAMES DEVELIN?! REALLY?! On a Patriots team that has the likes of Sony Michel and James White in the backfield, the fullback ended up with a shocking fantasy line.

Bill Belichick never trolls fantasy players… James Develin had 2 career TDs in 76 games before today. pic.twitter.com/EIYHKwjvwA — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 2, 2018

Yes, you read that correctly. Develin matched his career total of two touchdowns in 76 games on Sunday. He came into the contest with just eight career rushing attempts, so there was a reason he was owned in zero percent of Yahoo Fantasy leagues.

While you don’t need to go adding Develin to your team, his 13.90 fantasy points were good enough to out-score big names on the Patriots like Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman. He also topped stars David Johnson (7.70) and Alvin Kamara (10.05) in fantasy points.

Josh Allen out-rushes the world

Allen returned from injury in Week 12 to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars and he nearly pulled it off again against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills fell, 21-17, but Allen threw for 231 yards and two TDs. Oh, and he ran around a couple of times. By a couple of times, I mean nine rushes for 135 YARDS. To put that in perspective:

Story Continues

Not that fantasy managers were able to celebrate the production, as he’s owned in just five percent of leagues. The same can be said of Allen’s teammate, Zay Jones, who is available in 99 percent of leagues. He was second among all receivers in fantasy points (22.70) this week heading into the Sunday night game.

Cam Newton flops in a beautiful matchup

Newton has one of the friendliest fantasy-quarterback schedules down the stretch. That stretch started on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defense has been especially inept at stopping the pass, picking off just three passes in their first 11 games.

So of course, Newton went on to throw four interceptions against the Buccaneers and their squadron of backup defensive backs. What was expected to result in 25-plus fantasy points ended up as 19.30. The difference in a plus-matchup likely cost several fantasy managers a playoff spot.

Kicker puts up RB1 points

The Houston Texans secured their ninth-straight win in Week 13, dominating the Cleveland Browns, 29-13. Yet, it wasn’t Deshaun Watson (16.96 fantasy points), DeAndre Hopkins (12.60), or Lamar Miller (12.0) who provided most of the offensive power.

No, it was the kicker — THE KICKER — Ka’imi Fairbairn, who did his best Todd Gurley impression by scoring 21 fantasy points on five field goals and two extra points. As we all expected. *shakes head*

Chase Edmonds, expert vulture

David Johnson touched the ball 21 times on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

His backup, Chase Edmonds, touched it seven times.

Edmonds also scored his first two NFL touchdowns and finished with 19.60 fantasy points, compared to Johnson’s 7.70.

What did we do to deserve this?

OBJ nearly outscores multiple starting QBs (including a legend)

Odell Beckham, Jr. had yet another great fantasy performance in Week 13, totaling 16.96 fantasy points.

Part of that line was throwing for 49 yards and a touchdown on a trick play in an overtime win over the Chicago Bears. That passing performance accounted for 5.96 of his total points, which was good enough to outscore New York Jets starting quarterback Josh McCown (4.42 fantasy points). Oh, and Beckham’s stat line wasn’t far off from topping Drew Brees (8.28) and Matt Ryan (7.64).

Can’t make this up.

More from Yahoo Sports Fantasy