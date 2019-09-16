Patriot defense's destruction of Dolphins stuns fantasy players in Week 2

The Patriots defense showed no mercy in Week 2. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

When you think of the New England Patriots, what comes to mind first? Probably Tom Brady. Championships. Julian Edelman somehow always being open. Rob Gronkowski’s antics. “Defense” probably isn’t the first thing to appear in your head when someone says, “Patriots.” Sure, Bill Belichick is a genius and a great defensive mind, but the Patriots of the past few seasons have been all about the Tom Brady show.

Well, on Sunday, versus the hapless Miami Dolphins, the New England defense did more than just deliver a memorable performance.

What they did in Week 2 was nothing short of shocking! All told, thanks to seven sacks, four interceptions — two of which were pick-sixes — and a shutout, the Patriot defense scored 37 fantasy points. As of this writing, that total leads all fantasy assets in Yahoo standard scoring (half point per reception).

We asked you, the Yahoo Fantasy community, about what stuck out to you from Week 2’s Sunday action, and many players expressed their shock — and displeasure — at what the Patriots DST did to the Dolphins.

Lost because the patriots defense scored 49 points bozo league — slosh (@SL0SHSH00TER) September 15, 2019

I myself suffered too, thanks to an opponent with New England’s defense. Luckily for me, I only had to deal with this DST once — unlike this unlucky dude:

Pats Def outscored mine by 31 and 33 points 😑 — IShouldMuteMyself (@sho_nuff_kd) September 15, 2019

But the Patriots defensive performance wasn’t the only noteworthy thing on Sunday. The 49ers had an offensive eruption against the Bengals, but their star player didn’t do much. Let this Dr. Seuss-like tweet explain:

49ers score 41 while Kittle scores little — Matthew (@715MJK) September 15, 2019

The Chiefs had another raucous performance, courtesy of Patrick Mahomes’ arm, but just because the team scores a lot of points doesn’t mean it always translates to fantasy. Sometimes, things get more confusing instead of getting clearer:

Are the Chiefs WRs going to become the new NE RBs? Offense you want a part of, but other than Kelce, it's a crapshoot who hits in a particular week? Is it Sammy, Mecole, Demarcus? — C.C. (@cjconfo) September 16, 2019

Cooper Kupp did his best Derrick Henry impression against the Saints, but Yahoo’s own Sandeep Chandok didn’t appreciate it too much, since he was facing off against Jared Goff:

That Cooper Kupp TD being overturned was annoying af especially because I’m playing against Goff...who then rushed it in from half a yard 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Sandeep Chandok (@sandeepchandok) September 15, 2019

But it wasn’t all bad on Sunday. Remember how bad things ended for Bears in 2018 regarding their kicker? Not so in Week 2!

Bears with a game winner FROM THEIR KICKER 🙌🏼 — Zack Pavlatos (@ZackyP23) September 15, 2019

What stuck out to you — good or bad — from Week 2? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy.