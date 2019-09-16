Patriot defense's destruction of Dolphins stuns fantasy players in Week 2

Mo Castillo
Yahoo Sports
The Patriots defense showed no mercy in Week 2. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
When you think of the New England Patriots, what comes to mind first? Probably Tom Brady. Championships. Julian Edelman somehow always being open. Rob Gronkowski’s antics. “Defense” probably isn’t the first thing to appear in your head when someone says, “Patriots.” Sure, Bill Belichick is a genius and a great defensive mind, but the Patriots of the past few seasons have been all about the Tom Brady show.

Well, on Sunday, versus the hapless Miami Dolphins, the New England defense did more than just deliver a memorable performance.

What they did in Week 2 was nothing short of shocking! All told, thanks to seven sacks, four interceptions — two of which were pick-sixes — and a shutout, the Patriot defense scored 37 fantasy points. As of this writing, that total leads all fantasy assets in Yahoo standard scoring (half point per reception).

We asked you, the Yahoo Fantasy community, about what stuck out to you from Week 2’s Sunday action, and many players expressed their shock — and displeasure — at what the Patriots DST did to the Dolphins.

I myself suffered too, thanks to an opponent with New England’s defense. Luckily for me, I only had to deal with this DST once — unlike this unlucky dude:

But the Patriots defensive performance wasn’t the only noteworthy thing on Sunday. The 49ers had an offensive eruption against the Bengals, but their star player didn’t do much. Let this Dr. Seuss-like tweet explain:

The Chiefs had another raucous performance, courtesy of Patrick Mahomes’ arm, but just because the team scores a lot of points doesn’t mean it always translates to fantasy. Sometimes, things get more confusing instead of getting clearer:

Cooper Kupp did his best Derrick Henry impression against the Saints, but Yahoo’s own Sandeep Chandok didn’t appreciate it too much, since he was facing off against Jared Goff:

But it wasn’t all bad on Sunday. Remember how bad things ended for Bears in 2018 regarding their kicker? Not so in Week 2!

What stuck out to you — good or bad — from Week 2? Let us know in the comments below and hit us up @YahooFantasy.

