Patrik Schick puts Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the shade 😎

Patrik Schick puts Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the shade 😎

Fresh from winning Goal of the Tournament three years ago, Patrik Schick has claimed another slice of history at EURO 2024.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward drew the Czech Republic level against Georgia in the second half of Saturday’s Group F encounter.

Schick’s goal saw him overtake Milan Baroš as his country’s all-time goal scorer at the European Championship with six to his name.

But he went one better by eclipsing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane for the haul from the tournament’s last two editions.

Most goals scored across the last two European Championships: ◉ 6 – Patrik Schick

◎ 5 – Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 5 – Harry Kane He is now Czechia's all-time top goalscorer at the Euros. 🇨🇿#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/4pvOxCr4xp — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) June 22, 2024

If that wasn’t enough, Schick also now boasts the second-best goals to game ratio in Euros history behind France legend Michel Platini at EURO 1984.

Will he achieve any more landmarks before this tournament is out?