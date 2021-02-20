Patrik Nemeth with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Patrik Nemeth (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 02/20/2021
One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann
Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.
Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.
"Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."
DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.
Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.
Tiger Woods arrived at Riviera on Saturday just in time for the Genesis Invitational to be delayed by high wind. Two years ago, rain forced the final groups to play 34 holes on Sunday, so finishing the tournament was not expected to be a problem.
Get this man in the dunk contest.
The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in [more]
The finish to Saturday's National Hockey League Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche was postponed nearly eight hours due to player safety issues.
For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.
Best. Shooter. Ever.
UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.
The Packers are getting closer to going under the projected salary cap. What other moves could they make?
What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’
A truce has yet to be called in the Team Penske camp amid friction following the last lap Daytona 500 crash between teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Logano was leading Keselowski when Keselowski pulled out to attempt a race-winning pass, a move that caused contact that triggered a fiery eight-car wreck. Three of the cars involved were Fords fielded by Penske.
The Boston Celtics are in New Orleans on Sunday for a national TV showdown with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. But its just about everyone not named Zion that Boston fans should be focused on.
A Miami Herald report a month ago indicated Deshaun Watson prefers a trade to the Jets over a trade to the Dolphins. That apparently hasn’t deterred the Dolphins from having interest in the star quarterback. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins “expect to be in the mix to acquire Watson if the [more]
When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his ninth Australian Open championship and 18th Grand Slam title overall when he takes on Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final at Rod Laver Arena. The No. 1-seeded Djokovic is 8-0 in finals at Melbourne Park and is trying to close the gap with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Slam trophies won by a man. Djokovic appears to have overcome a stomach muscle problem that he picked up in his third-round match.