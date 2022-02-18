Patrik Laine with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Associated Press

Lia Thomas ended an intense week of scrutiny with a hug. Seconds after edging Yale’s Iszac Henig to win the 100-meter freestyle title at the Ivy League championships Saturday, Thomas stepped out of the pool and walked to the back of the deck. After taking a moment to towel off, the transgender swimmer for Penn turned to her right and embraced Henig, a transgender man who swims for Yale’s women’s team.